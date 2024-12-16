College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Memphis
We have one final game left on the schedule - the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Memphis Tigers.
Full highlights of the College Football 25 simulation of West Virginia vs. Memphis can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players, along with a breakdown of how the scoring went, in case you don't feel like watching the highlights. Through the first twelve games of the season, these simulations have a 6-6 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(MEM) Mario Anderson Jr. 2-yard TD run (2:18 in 1ST); MEM 7-0
(MEM) Davion Ross interception returned for a 39-yard TD (0:48 in 1ST); MEM 14-0
(WVU) Michael Hayes 42-yard field goal (4:17 in 2ND); MEM 14-3
(WVU) Jahiem White 3-yard TD reception, two-point conversion is GOOD (0:07 in 3RD); MEM 14-11
(MEM) Seth Henigan 35-yard TD run (6:27 in 4TH); MEM 21-11
(MEM) Demeer Blankumsee 14-yard TD reception (3:36 in 4TH); MEM 28-11
(WVU) Hudson Clement 16-yard TD reception (1:33 in 4TH) MEM 28-18
Final score: Memphis defeats West Virginia, 28-18.
Passing
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 19/28 for 244 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions
(MEM) Seth Henigan: 16/18 for 199 yards, one touchdown, one interception
Rushing
(MEM) Mario Anderson Jr.: 17 carries for 84 yards, one touchdown
(MEM): Seth Henigan: 4 carries for 30 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Jahiem White: 9 carries for 22 yards
(WVU) Garrett Greene: 8 carries for 26 yards
Receiving
(MEM) Koby Drake: 6 catches for 130 yards
(WVU) Traylon Ray: 6 catches for 123 yards
(WVU) Jahiem White: 5 catches for 40 yards, one touchdown
(WVU) Hudson Clement: 3 catches for 57 yards, one touchdown
(MEM) Roc Taylor: 3 catches for 18 yards
(MEM) Demeer Blankumsee: 2 catches for 26 yards, one touchdown
(MEM) Anthony Landphere: 2 catches for 14 yards
(WVU) Kole Taylor: 2 catches for 11 yards
(WVU) Preston Fox: 2 catches for 14 yards
(MEM) Mario Anderson Jr.: 2 catches for 0 yards
(MEM) Ja'Koby Banks: 1 catch for 11 yards
(WVU) Rodney Gallagher III: 1 catch for -1 yard
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati L 17-24
vs. Baylor W 28-25
vs. UCF W 28-21
at Texas Tech W 24-21
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona W 31-26
at Cincinnati W 31-24
vs. Baylor L 35-49
vs. UCF W 31-21
at Texas Tech L 15-52
