MAILBAG: Coaching Staff Timeline, Attacking the Portal, Hoops Injuries + More
A very interesting mailbag this week as we received questions on the WVU football coaching staff, the portal, recruiting, the QB position, and some stuff on the basketball side as well.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Are there any coaches/players in particular that you’d like to see Rich Rod add?
A: As far as players are concerned, I'd be lying to you if I said I've done my homework on who is available and who would be a good fit. I'll start looking into it this week, especially when some offers start going out. I will have another article going out on possible portal QB targets, so be on the lookout for that.
On the coaching side of it, I'd say keeping Blaine Stewart and Chad Scott, adding Zac Alley as defensive coordinator, and bringing either Rick Trickett or Garin Justice back as the o-line coach. I did an article featuring 15 names when the Rich Rod hire was announced, which you can check out here.
From @Mountiealum97:
Q: What are the odds we can get Chris Henry Jr? Doesn’t he live with Pacman?
A: Probably a little too early to throw a percentage on it, if I'm being honest. There has to be a relationship formed, and as you mentioned, Pacman can play a role in forming that. I did an article on it this morning with some more in-depth thoughts about it. Go give it a read if you have some time. I do think it's possible, though.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: Next Wednesday and Thursday is the start of WVU football with the transfer portal. A lot will be entering the portal, and RR will be recruiting the portal. What time frame are we looking at for RR to get his staff together to recruit the portal and current players to stay?
A: I think, for the most part, his staff is going to come together pretty quickly. That's a part of the head coaching interview process. Wren Baker wants to know the coaches he'd hire or like to talk to who are on his shortlist. I have a feeling Rich Rod has been formulating a staffing plan for quite some time, knowing that a jump back to the Power Four would be possible at some point. Will the entire staff be filled out by the end of this week? Probably not, but key components of it should be in place.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: Is Pat White a serious candidate for the coaching staff?
A: I'd say he's a candidate. I don't want to throw any tags along with it to get the hopes of fans up and it not come to fruition. Rich knows he didn't coach last year but is well aware of the impact he'd have as a recruiter and a developer of talent, having played in this system himself, albeit 17 years ago. Will a phone call be made? Yes. Will it lead to anything? Who knows?
From @Jackson48645777:
Q: Any news on Jayden Stone or Tucker DeVries?
A: Nothing of note at this point. Stone is still day-to-day, and DeVries, I assume, is targeting a return for the Big 12 opener at Kansas. Highly unlikely he will play versus Mercyhurst. They don't really need him for that game, and he'll have several days over the Christmas break to continue recovery. Returning for the Kansas game isn't something that's set in stone, though.
From @itssmikewv:
Q: What’s up with Tucker? And can WVU remain successful without him in the lineup?
A: Against Mercyhurst? Absolutely. Against Kansas and the rest of the Big 12? Probably not. They can maybe get by for a few games in league play without damaging their NCAA Tournament resume, but if the shoulder lingers deeper into the conference slate than expected, then it'll be time to worry. As of right now, I don't expect that to be the case.
From @ealdridge1389:
Q: Will Nicco be the starter against Robert Morris or will RR bring in a new QB?
A: It's hard to say who the starter will be at this point because I do believe bringing in a transfer quarterback is in the cards. There's a lot that needs to happen before I can make a prediction, mainly bringing in the transfer and spring ball. Put it this way, Marchiol is the leader at the moment but I wouldn't say it's his job to lose, if that makes sense.
From @annonmike:
Q: Who's at the top to be DC?
A: Not just because I did a deep-dive on him yesterday, but I'd say Oklahoma co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Zac Alley. He coordinated Rich Rod's defense at Jax State for two years and spent a season with him on staff at UL-Monroe. Others will be in the mix, but I'd lean to Alley at this point in time.
