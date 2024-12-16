Can WVU Flip Five-Star Ohio State WR Commit Chris Henry Jr?
Landing five-star recruits is something West Virginia hasn't been known to do in the past. But with the recent hire of Rich Rodriguez, that may change.
The Mountaineers probably aren't going to ever reach the recruiting levels of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, and so on. But they may be able to pluck one or two five stars every now and then with the help of some of its biggest boosters.
One of the major positives about Rodriguez is the support he has from the likes of Ken Kendrick, Pat McAfee, Ike Morris, and several others. The belief is that with their help, WVU will be able to recruit better players out of high school and the transfer portal, along with retaining its best talent on a yearly basis.
One name that's worth watching over the next year or so is class of 2026 five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is currently committed to Ohio State. He's the nation's top-ranked receiver, and depending on what recruiting outlet you look at, he's one of the top three players in the country, regardless of position.
Henry is the son of former West Virginia receiver Chris Henry Sr., who sadly passed away in 2009. His adoptive father is legendary West Virginia defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones, who has a tight relationship with Rich Rodriguez and even spilled the beans that Rich Rod would be returning to Morgantown. Jones has remained a big supporter of WVU throughout the years and made a post that he is willing to donate $100,000 to WVU players who record two interceptions starting next year.
In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Chris Henry Jr. posted a video of his father's playing days at WVU with no caption.
Is this just a tribute to his father? Or could there be something more to this? Henry has kept his recruitment close to the vest for the most part, so if a flip does happen, it's unlikely that you'll see the momentum building toward that decision.
The one question you may ask: Why would he flip from Ohio State? You know, a program that has developed several NFL receivers in recent years.
Well, for one, he may want to follow in his father's footsteps. Secondly, Pacman may play a key role in developing a strong relationship with Rich Rodriguez and the new staff at WVU. Lastly, part of WVU's pitch will be how he could be viewed as a superstar and celebrity in the state, compared to being just another really good receiver at a place where it may not be appreciated as much by the fans.
If Neal Brown or anyone else was the head coach at West Virginia, I'd expect Henry to stick with his pledge to Ohio State. With Rich Rodriguez as the man in charge? There's certainly a chance that the Mountaineers will be in play.
