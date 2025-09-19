Mountaineers Now

College Football 26 Predicts WVU Fans Are in for Another Stressful Finish

Can Mountaineer fans take another week of high-level stress?

Schuyler Callihan

Last week, our simulation of West Virginia and Pitt on College Football 26 was dang near spot on. The game predicted the Mountaineers to win 36-34 in double overtime, and as you know, they would go on to win in real life, 31-24 in overtime.

The week before, the simulation missed, predicting a 28-23 win over Ohio, but that was without knowledge that running back Jahiem White and wide receiver would exit the game with injuries.

So, what can WVU fans expect this week for the Big 12 opener against Kansas? Here's what the simulation says

Box Score

West Virginia: 0-7-7-10-24

Kansas: 7-10-7-3-27

West Virginia Individual Stats

QB Nicco Marchiol: 24-for-30 for 342 yards, one touchdown | 10 carries, 19 yards, one touchdown

RB Tye Edwards: 13 carries for 54 yards, one touchdown | 5 receptions for 81 yards

WR Rodney Gallagher III: 8 receptions for 117 yards, one touchdown

TE Grayson Barnes: 4 receptions for 71 yards

WR Oran Singleton: 3 receptions for 43 yards

WR Cam Vaughn: 2 receptions for 17 yards

TE Jacob Barrick: 1 reception for 4 yards

WR Preston Fox: 1 reception for 9 yards

Kansas Individual Stats

QB Jalon Daniels: 25-for-31 for 264 yards, one touchdown | 9 carries for 39 yards

RB Leshon Williams: 17 carries for 107 yards, two touchdowns | 3 receptions for 31 yards, TD

RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 5 carries for 17 yards | 2 receptions for 6 yards

WR Cam Pickett: 6 receptions for 53 yards

WR Bryson Canty: 5 receptions for 47 yards

WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr: 4 receptions for 68 yards

TE: DeShawn Hanika: 3 receptions for 50 yards

TE Jaden Hamm: 1 reception for 7 yards

TE Boden Groen: 1 reception for 2 yards

CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker

at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas L 24-27
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

Actual Results

at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech

