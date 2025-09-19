College Football 26 Predicts WVU Fans Are in for Another Stressful Finish
Last week, our simulation of West Virginia and Pitt on College Football 26 was dang near spot on. The game predicted the Mountaineers to win 36-34 in double overtime, and as you know, they would go on to win in real life, 31-24 in overtime.
The week before, the simulation missed, predicting a 28-23 win over Ohio, but that was without knowledge that running back Jahiem White and wide receiver would exit the game with injuries.
So, what can WVU fans expect this week for the Big 12 opener against Kansas? Here's what the simulation says
Box Score
West Virginia: 0-7-7-10-24
Kansas: 7-10-7-3-27
West Virginia Individual Stats
QB Nicco Marchiol: 24-for-30 for 342 yards, one touchdown | 10 carries, 19 yards, one touchdown
RB Tye Edwards: 13 carries for 54 yards, one touchdown | 5 receptions for 81 yards
WR Rodney Gallagher III: 8 receptions for 117 yards, one touchdown
TE Grayson Barnes: 4 receptions for 71 yards
WR Oran Singleton: 3 receptions for 43 yards
WR Cam Vaughn: 2 receptions for 17 yards
TE Jacob Barrick: 1 reception for 4 yards
WR Preston Fox: 1 reception for 9 yards
Kansas Individual Stats
QB Jalon Daniels: 25-for-31 for 264 yards, one touchdown | 9 carries for 39 yards
RB Leshon Williams: 17 carries for 107 yards, two touchdowns | 3 receptions for 31 yards, TD
RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 5 carries for 17 yards | 2 receptions for 6 yards
WR Cam Pickett: 6 receptions for 53 yards
WR Bryson Canty: 5 receptions for 47 yards
WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr: 4 receptions for 68 yards
TE: DeShawn Hanika: 3 receptions for 50 yards
TE Jaden Hamm: 1 reception for 7 yards
TE Boden Groen: 1 reception for 2 yards
CFB 26 Simulated Results Tracker
at Ohio: W 28-23 (Missed)
vs. Pitt W 36-34 (2OT)
at Kansas L 24-27
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
Actual Results
at Ohio: L 10-17
vs. Pitt W 31-24 (OT)
at Kansas
vs. Utah
at BYU
at UCF
vs. TCU
at Houston
vs. Colorado
at Arizona State
Vs. Texas Tech
