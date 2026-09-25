College Football 27 Sim: A Late Scoop-and-Score Defines WVU-Oklahoma State

It's that time of the week!

With kickoff between West Virginia and Oklahoma State just around the corner, we ran our weekly College Football 27 simulation to see how this one might play out between the Mountaineers and Cowboys.

Here is how this week's simulation vs. Oklahoma State went.

BOX SCORE

OSU: 14-7-0-21 — 42

WVU: 14-10-7-3 — 34

Individual Stats (WVU)

Offense

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: 20/30 for 250 yards, 1 TD | 13 carries, 55 yards, TD

RB Cam Cook: 9 carries for 92 yards, TD, fumble | 6 catches for 62 yards

WR Prince Strachan: 4 catches for 54 yards

WR DJ Epps: 3 catches for 35 yards, TD

WR Jaden Bray: 3 catches for 45 yards

TE Josh Sapp: 4 catches for 54 yards

Defensive leaders

S Matt Sieg: 9 tackles, INT

LB Tyler Stolsky: 8 tackles

S Kamari Wilson: 7 tackles

CB Keyshawk Robinson: 6 tackles

LB Ben Cutter: 5 tackles, one tackle for loss

Individual Stats (Oklahoma State)

Offense

QB Drew Mestemaker: 21/29 for 333 yards, 4 TD, INT | 5 carries for -4 yards, TD

RB Caleb Hawkins: 14 carries for 132 yards | 1 catch for 27 yards

WR Chris Barnes: 5 catches for 64 yards, TD | 1 carry, -3 yards

WR Justin Bowick: 6 catches for 46 yards

WR Wyatt Young: 3 catches for 34 yards, TD

TE Donovan Green: 6 catches for 162 yards, 2 TD

SCORES

1st quarter: Matt Sieg 34-yard INT return for a TD, WVU leads 7-0

Wyatt Young 3-yard TD pass from Drew Mestemaker, game tied 7-7

Mike Hawkins Jr. 27-yar TD pass to DJ Epps, WVU leads 14-7

Mestemaker 75-yard TD pass to Donovan Green, game tied 14-14

2nd quarter: Hawkins 10-yard TD run, WVU leads 21-14

Mestemaker 9-yard TD pass to Donovan Green, game tied 21-21

Jack Cassidy 30-yard FG, WVU leads 24-21

3rd quarter: Cam Cook 7-yard TD run, WVU leads 31-21

4th quarter: Mestemaker 3-yard TD run, WVU still leads 31-28

Cassidy 41-yard field goal, WVU leads 34-28

Mestemaker 10-yard TD pass to Chris Barnes, Oklahoma State leads 35-34

LaDainian Fields returns a fumble 46 yards for a TD with 1:01 left; Oklahoma State leads 42-34, ultimately winning the game.

Could you imagine...

Blowing a 10-point second half lead is one thing, but essentially losing on a scoop-and-score with a minute left is the definition of a heartbreaker. Now, WVU was already down one at the time, and it was still a one-score game after the touchdown, but they had the ball near midfield and only needed to get into field goal range to win it. Morgantown might melt if that happens in real life.