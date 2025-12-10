Former West Virginia Coordinator Fired After Just One Season at Texas

Former West Virginia running backs coach and offensive coordinator Chad Scott initially opted to stay on staff with Rich Rodriguez after his one-game stint as the interim, following Neal Brown's firing. That didn't last long, however, as Scott eventually moved on, accepting the running backs coaching position at Texas during the spring.

Just one year into his tenure there, and he's already looking for work once again. Tuesday evening, a report surfaced from Pro Football Scoop that Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian had parted ways with Scott.

The Longhorns had a difficult time establishing a run game this season despite having a pretty talented backfield. Quintrevion Wisner led the team with just 597 yards, and the second-leading rusher was none other than quarterback Arch Manning, checking in with 244. As a team, Texas ran the ball 394 times for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. For reference, that's not far off from West Virginia's 3.7 average per carry. The Mountaineers scored eight more times on the ground as well.

While losing your job is never ideal, this could end up being good timing for Scott. Former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown just landed the head gig at North Texas and is in the beginning stages of putting a staff together. Brown also spent last season at Texas, serving as a special assistant to the head coach.

Brown and Scott have spent many years together in this profession, including one year at Troy, three years at Texas Tech, one year at Kentucky, six years at West Virginia, and, of course, this past season at Texas. Logic would tell you that, at the very least, Brown will put in a call to Scott to see if he'd be interested in joining his staff once again, albeit at the Group of Five level.

While his brief stint in Austin didn't go so well, he did have a bunch of success recruiting and developing backs under Brown at West Virginia.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Another West Virginia Running Back Expected to Hit the Transfer Portal

Rapid Takeaways From West Virginia's Wire-to-Wire Beatdown of Little Rock

The Five Keys to West Virginia Becoming a Big 12 Title Contender in 2026

Projecting the WVU RB Depth Chart Following Jahiem White & Diore Hubbard's Expected Departures

The Seven True Freshmen Who Could Make an Impact From Day One for WVU