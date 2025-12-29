Could West Virginia Be a Landing Spot for Transfer Quarterback Colton Joseph?

There are quite literally hundreds of different ways the quarterback position could go for West Virginia in 2026. Scotty Fox Jr. did his part to give the coaching staff the belief and confidence that he can develop into a high-level starter with what he did over the final month of the season.

Is he ready to make that huge leap? Or does he need a little more time to develop?

That's something we can debate all offseason long.

One thing that everyone can agree on is that WVU needs to bring in another quarterback through the portal this offseason. Whether it's to supply depth, push Fox for the starting job, or perhaps come in as the projected starter, a quarterback will be added in one way or another.

What about Old Dominion's Colton Joseph?

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Of all the quarterbacks who are set to enter the transfer portal, not named Rocco Becht, he's without question the player I get asked most about.

Will West Virginia be in on him? Should they be?

Knowing how determined Rich Rodriguez is to flip this thing around, he's not going to leave any stone unturned.

So long story short, yes, I would expect them to reach out to Joseph once the portal opens, start talking numbers ($), and what the interest level is on his end. He won't be the only quarterback, of course. Rich Rod and his son, Rhett, will be on the phone with a number of others as well.

The money, which no one can predict, could be pretty high for WVU, which is entering year two of a rebuild. Schools from the Big 12 and other Power Four leagues are going to get involved, especially with only a handful having the means to make a massive offer to the top two or three quarterbacks in the portal.

The second tier of quarterbacks in the portal is where it's going to get extremely competitive, and you may end up seeing some guys get paid way more than any projection you see as schools get uneasy about the thought of losing out on a win-now caliber QB.

For WVU, Joseph is certainly worth making a play for as long as the price doesn't get way out of hand. In 21 games with the Monarchs, he's thrown for 4,251 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 59% of his attempts. He's been just as dynamic with his legs, rushing for 1,654 yards and 24 touchdowns on 272 carries, making for a strong 6.1 yards per rush.

If they are going to go the route of bringing in a quarterback with multiple years of eligibility left, Joseph makes a lot of sense for WVU. Again, assuming the money is reasonable.

