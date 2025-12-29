Eight Wide Receivers Who Could Factor Into West Virginia's Transfer Portal Plans
In this story:
With Cam Vaughn set to enter the transfer portal, West Virginia will be browsing for a replacement. Who are some names to keep an eye out for? Here are eight who I believe will be on WVU's radar.
Jackson Harris (Hawai'i)
Height: 6'3" Weight: 205
Harris spent the first two years of his career at Stanford before making the move to Hawai'i. In his first real opportunity, Harris showed up in a big way, leading the Mountain West with 12 touchdown receptions and 19.7 yards per catch.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Tank Hawkins (Florida)
Height: 5'9" Weight: 178
Hawkins is a native of Fredericksburg, Va., but spent several years in Wheeling and began his high school career with Wheeling Park before transferring to IMG Academy. He was a highly decorated recruit coming out of high school, receiving offers from a number of Power Four schools. He's caught 12 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in his career.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
Joshua Manning (Missouri)
Height: 6'2" Weight: 209
Manning began as a special teams contributor and then climbed his way up the ladder over the last couple of years, eventually earning a starting role. He made 12 starts this past season and hauled in 29 receptions for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Eligibility remaining: One year.
Micah Mays Jr. (Wake Forest)
Height: 6'2" Weight: 196
Mays has spent the first two years of his career as a depth piece at Wake, posting nearly identical numbers in 2024 and 2025. Through 22 games, Mays has logged 34 receptions for 520 yards and four scores.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Elijah Moore (Florida State)
Height: 6'4" Weight: 204
Over the past two seasons, Moore has seen limited action with the Seminoles, recording just five receptions for 69 yards. Coming out of Our Lady of Good Counsel, a school WVU has had a lot of success recruiting, Moore was a four-star recruit who received offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and several others.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
Cameron Seldon (Virginia Tech)
Height: 6'1" Weight: 211
Seldon is a former top-100 recruit in the 2023 class who began his career at Tennessee as a running back. There, he rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries. At Virginia Tech, he moved to wide receiver and caught 23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. A versatile player that WVU could look to use at both spots.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
Devaughn Slaughter (Tennessee State)
Height: 6'1" Weight: 185
As a true freshman, Slaughter led Tennessee State in receptions (55) and receiving yards (551), while finishing second with three touchdowns. An under-the-radar name that will be a nice pickup for someone. I expect WVU to be involved to some degree.
Eligibility remaining: Three years.
Wyatt Young (North Texas)
Height: 6'0" Weight: 195
Young was Drew Mestemaker's favorite target all year for UNT. He won the triple crown for the Mean Green, leading the team in receptions (70), receiving yards (1,264), and touchdowns (10). I'm sure Eric Morris and Oklahoma State will be involved, but so will several other Power Four schools. His 1,264 yards ranked 3rd nationally.
Eligibility remaining: Two years.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Three New Year's Resolutions That Could Unlock West Virginia's Full Potential
MAILBAG: Cam Vaughn's Departure, Staff Changes, Payroll, Portal Possibilities + More
Rich Rodriguez Set to Bring Back Veteran Offensive Line Coach Rick Trickett
WVU Safety Kekoura Tarnue Set to Pursue Professional Football Career
An Updated WVU WR Depth Chart Projection Following the Cam Vaughn News
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_