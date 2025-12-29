Eight Wide Receivers Who Could Factor Into West Virginia's Transfer Portal Plans

With Cam Vaughn set to enter the transfer portal, West Virginia will be browsing for a replacement. Who are some names to keep an eye out for? Here are eight who I believe will be on WVU's radar.

Jackson Harris (Hawai'i)

Nov 29, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3" Weight: 205

Harris spent the first two years of his career at Stanford before making the move to Hawai'i. In his first real opportunity, Harris showed up in a big way, leading the Mountain West with 12 touchdown receptions and 19.7 yards per catch.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Tank Hawkins (Florida)

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Tank Hawkins (10) runs with the ball against the UCF Knights during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 5'9" Weight: 178

Hawkins is a native of Fredericksburg, Va., but spent several years in Wheeling and began his high school career with Wheeling Park before transferring to IMG Academy. He was a highly decorated recruit coming out of high school, receiving offers from a number of Power Four schools. He's caught 12 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in his career.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Joshua Manning (Missouri)

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Joshua Manning (0) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Missouri Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 23-17 in 2OT. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'2" Weight: 209

Manning began as a special teams contributor and then climbed his way up the ladder over the last couple of years, eventually earning a starting role. He made 12 starts this past season and hauled in 29 receptions for 318 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

Micah Mays Jr. (Wake Forest)

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Micah Mays Jr. (7) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2" Weight: 196

Mays has spent the first two years of his career as a depth piece at Wake, posting nearly identical numbers in 2024 and 2025. Through 22 games, Mays has logged 34 receptions for 520 yards and four scores.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Elijah Moore (Florida State)

Elijah Moore

Height: 6'4" Weight: 204

Over the past two seasons, Moore has seen limited action with the Seminoles, recording just five receptions for 69 yards. Coming out of Our Lady of Good Counsel, a school WVU has had a lot of success recruiting, Moore was a four-star recruit who received offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and several others.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Cameron Seldon (Virginia Tech)

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Cameron Seldon (9) runs the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1" Weight: 211

Seldon is a former top-100 recruit in the 2023 class who began his career at Tennessee as a running back. There, he rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown on 48 carries. At Virginia Tech, he moved to wide receiver and caught 23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. A versatile player that WVU could look to use at both spots.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

Devaughn Slaughter (Tennessee State)

Tennessee State Athletic

Height: 6'1" Weight: 185

As a true freshman, Slaughter led Tennessee State in receptions (55) and receiving yards (551), while finishing second with three touchdowns. An under-the-radar name that will be a nice pickup for someone. I expect WVU to be involved to some degree.

Eligibility remaining: Three years.

Wyatt Young (North Texas)

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Height: 6'0" Weight: 195

Young was Drew Mestemaker's favorite target all year for UNT. He won the triple crown for the Mean Green, leading the team in receptions (70), receiving yards (1,264), and touchdowns (10). I'm sure Eric Morris and Oklahoma State will be involved, but so will several other Power Four schools. His 1,264 yards ranked 3rd nationally.

Eligibility remaining: Two years.

