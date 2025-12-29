WVU Safety Kekoura Tarnue Set to Pursue Professional Football Career

West Virginia University safety Kekoura Tarnue announced on social media he is entering his name for the 2026 NFL, CFL, and UFL Draft.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. Every step I’ve taken, every challenge I’ve overcome, and every victory I’ve achieved has been through his grace. Without his guidance, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.

“To my family, thank you for everything. You’ve been my rock from the beginning. You’ve been my rock from the beginning.

“To my teammates, thank you for the brotherhood we’ve built. The bond we share on and off the field is something I’ll carry with me forever. To my coaches, thank you for your guidance, discipline, and belief in me. You’ve taught me more than just football; you’ve taught me life lessons that I’ll carry with me forever.

“I have to take a moment to reflect on my time at West Virginia and Jacksonville State. My experience at both schools has been unforgettable. Thanks coach Rich Rod and coach Neal Brown for giving me the opportunity to play this game at a high level. Jacksonville State became my first home. The transition to JSU was a pivotal point in my career, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play under coaches who believed in me and a program that gave me the chance to grow. West Virginia gave me the chance to compete at the highest level and truly test my limits. The pride of wearing the Mountaineer jersey and representing a passionate fanbase was something I’ll never forget. I am declaring for the 2026 NFL, CFL, and UFL Draft.”

Kekoura Tarnue recorded 40 total tackles, including 25 solo stops, including four tackles for loss and a forced fumble last season. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Ohio and Texas Tech.

After transferring from Jacksonville State, Tarnue made his Mountaineer debut in the 2024 season opener against Penn State, posting four tackles, including three solo stops, in one of 13 appearances on the year. He also assisted on a sack, registered 2.5 tackles for loss, recorded a fumble recovery, and added one pass breakup.

Prior to West Virginia, Tarnue played cornerback for head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State during the 2023 season. He appeared in every game and made eight starts, including each of the final seven contests. Tarnue ranked eighth on the team with 48 total tackles and fourth in solo tackles with 42, while leading the Gamecocks and tying for third in Conference USA with three interceptions. He added two tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass breakups.

Tarnue also blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech and recorded interceptions against East Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee, and South Carolina, where he posted a season-high nine tackles.

He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota, playing for head coach Terrence Isaac.

