Curt Cignetti Gives a Shoutout to Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia on Pat McAfee Show
West Virginia's hire of Rich Rodriguez is making waves in college football, so much so that even other Power Four head coaches are talking about it. Well, alright, this one in particular, Curt Cignetti, the header at Indiana, has a direct tie to Rich Rod, but still, pretty cool stuff.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon, Cignetti gave a shoutout to Rodriguez and WVU before hopping off the call.
“You got your guy at West Virginia," Cignetti said to McAfee. "How about them Mountaineers, huh? Rich Rod! Hey, you know Rich Rod and I played together. I was a year ahead of him. Rich never said boo in college. I never heard the guy talk. He was thinking, though.”
Cignetti was a quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82, spending the final two years of his career as a teammate of Rodriguez, who played defensive back.
Cignetti is getting his Indiana Hoosiers prepared for a first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He'll become the third head coach with a West Virginia tie to appear in a College Football Playoff game, joining Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, who are natives of the state.
