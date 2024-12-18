Garrett Greene Reflects on His Career at West Virginia Following Frisco Bowl
It didn't end in an epic come-from-behind win for West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, but in his final game in a Mountaineer uniform, he continued to display the same toughness, grit, and determination that he brought to Morgantown from the day he arrived. He didn't go down without a fight and gave his team a chance to win.
After an up-and-down season, Greene went out on a high note, completing 29-of-40 passes for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 95 yards and a score on seven carries, one of which was a 54-yard scamper where he ran by the entire defense. The interception may have been the final dagger for West Virginia, but you can't completely fault him for it. He was trying to make a play, and it appeared someone got a finger on it at the line of scrimmage. Greene did more than enough to win the game; his defense just didn't get enough stops to help.
In his postgame press conference, Greene was asked about his thoughts on this being his final game as a Mountaineer and what West Virginia has meant to him.
“West Virginia means a lot to me. It’s been such a great honor to wear the uniform, to wear the WV. I wish I could have got it done tonight but just wasn’t good enough at the end of the game. But I’m super happy that a 17-year-old kid made the decision to come up to the mountains.”
Greene may not go down statistically as one of the greatest quarterbacks in West Virginia history, but he should always be remembered for his toughness and how he embodied everything it meant to be a Mountaineer.
