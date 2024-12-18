Who Are the Top Five Offensive Players Rich Rodriguez Must Retain?
We've already done a version of this exercise prior to the head coaching hire, but now that Rich Rodrigeuz is the guy, we'll revisit this list. This time, we're limiting it to offensive players only. We'll get to the defensive side of the ball once a coordinator is announced.
Here are the five offensive players Rodriguez and his staff must retain.
Honorable mention: TE Treylan Davis
Okay, I lied. Technically, there are six names, but only because I wanted to point out the importance of Treylan Davis and how he's exactly what Rich Rod is looking for. He may not put up big numbers in the passing game like Kole Taylor, but Davis is an integral piece of West Virginia's rushing attack. He's a willing blocker and probably gets more enjoyment out of laying someone out than catching a pass. Does that not sound like a player Rodriguez would like to coach or what?
5. WR Traylon Ray
I know receivers aren't as important as maybe they were in previous offenses under Dana Holgorsen and Neal Brown, but you still have to have quality players there, and Ray is one of them. Before going down with an injury, Ray strung together several quality outings and made some big-time catches for big yardage. He has the skillset to make it to the NFL. That's the kind of guy you want to keep around.
4. WR Hudson Clement
Boy, after last night's performance in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl, I bumped Clement up a couple of spots. And if we're being honest here, these top four players are all extremely important. There's very little separation in terms of who is more critical to keep on the roster. The West Virginia kid who initially walked on to the program is well on his way to developing into a star. Aside from the wide-open touchdown he dropped in the bowl game, he's been very reliable and sure-handed.
3. LG Tomas Rimac
The one thing the previous coaching staff did an excellent job of is churning out NFL talent along the offensive line. Tomas Rimac is going to be the next guy scouts at the next level are going to love. He's physical in the run game and pretty good in pass pro as well. With four starters departing along the offensive line, Rodriguez needs to have someone he can count on to be a leader. Rimac is that guy.
2. QB Nicco Marchiol
I didn't have Marchiol on the initial list, but with Ryder Burton hitting the portal, Rodriguez needs to keep Marchiol on board. And no, I'm not alluding to Burton's departure being a game-changer. You just don't want to have to completely rebuild the quarterback room. You need someone there with some experience, albeit very little, to have some sense of relief if things don't work out in the portal. I fully expect Rodriguez to portal in a quarterback to push Marchiol for the job, but having No. 8 on the roster is a good starting point.
1. RB Jahiem White
This feels obvious, doesn't it? White maybe didn't have the year everyone expected him to have, but sophomore slumps are a real thing. But in all reality, it wasn't that much of a slump. He rushed for more yards and scores than he did a year ago, it just took him more carries to get there, meaning an average of two yards less per carry. With two years under his belt and a Rich Rod scheme now in the fold, White could emerge as one of the best backs in the Big 12 in 2025.
