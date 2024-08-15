DayDay Farmer is Already Better Than 99% of People That Came to WVU at One Thing
From the moment he flipped his commitment from UCF to West Virginia, Ric'Darious "DayDay" Farmer has easily been the most talked about freshman on the Mountaineers' roster.
What the Melbourne, Florida native can do with the ball in his hands is special. His make you miss ability is something that hasn't existed in the WVU receiver room in a long, long time...at least not at the level he's on. He still has some things to get figured out, but he will without question have a role on this offense. His development over the course of the next few months will determine how much of a role that is.
Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall spoke to the media on Wednesday about his group and praised Farmer's potential.
“DayDay, obviously you guys have seen his tape. He is very electric. He can stop on a dime and leave you two nickels. That’s what’s so exciting about him is that when he gets the ball in his hands, like, hold your breath because he’s going to make the first person miss. He’s got a good skillset, but what he’s got to become is become a cleaner route runner. I think sometimes he wants to make so many moves that he trips himself up sometimes. I’m never going to take away his creativity because a lot of people, like 99% of the people who have walked through this building don’t have the creativity he has. He’s just got to know when to and when not to, situational football. He’s going to be a really good player.”
That's quite a statement for the true freshman. Obviously, when you hear something like that your mind automatically goes back to the Tavon Austin days and how he'd make people look silly in the open field. Austin is a one of a kind, there will never be anything like him ever again. That said, Farmer could provide that same spark and energy to the West Virginia offense for years to come.
