DayDay Farmer Just Might Be WVU's Next Freshman Phenom
The Mountaineers have a bunch of talent at wide receiver, many of whom are entering their second year either in the program or as a major contributor. On top of that batch of youngsters, West Virginia added Jaden Bray (Oklahoma State) and Justin Robinson (Mississippi State) through the transfer portal. You would think with those five or six receivers guaranteed playing time, that there wouldn't be any room for a true freshman to see action. Wrongo.
"DayDay Farmer - he’s elite with the ball in his hands, so we got to figure out ways how to use him,” head coach Neal Brown said during his weekly press conference.
“He’s a guy that looks thin, but he plays really strong. Mike (Joseph) was really impressed this summer…he’s probably in the mid 160s. He’ll probably play about 170 by the time we get to the season. But he’s got twitch and he’s got some explosiveness and he’s a lot stronger than maybe his body type looks which is going to give him the ability to play. He’s made several competitive plays. He was good yesterday in our eleven on eleven work and so I’m excited about him. He’s going to earn some playing time if he continues this.”
Farmer initially committed to UCF, but flipped his decision to West Virginia on signing day. He also held offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, Pitt, Texas A&M, Virginia, and several others.
He is currently listed as the backup to Rodney Gallagher III at the H, but has the ability to play multiple spots. With Gallagher also seeing some reps on defense, Farmer can be used in situations where Gallagher needs to catch his breath.
West Virginia has been on quite a run with true freshmen making a big impact. It started with Zach Frazier in 2020, Wyatt Milum in 2021, CJ Donaldson in 2022, and Jahiem White in 2023. Farmer just might be that freshman stud in 2024.
