Did Jahiem White Just Hint at Where He'll Play in 2025?
A few days ago, West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott surprisingly left the coaching staff for the same position at the University of Texas. Taking up the opportunity to coach at Texas isn't surprising, but the fact that an opening popped open this deep into the offseason, is.
The moment Mountaineer fans heard of the news, the immediate concern shifted toward running back Jahiem White. Everyone is well aware of White's tight relationship with Scott and, in a roundabout way, admitted that he probably would have hit the portal if Scott hadn't been retained by Rich Rodriguez during an Instagram live video a few weeks back.
Since the move, White hasn't shared much on his social media pages other than thanking Coach Scott and wishing him the best. Saturday evening, White posted a picture of him in the weight room captioned, "The response is to go harder and be better. So let's respond...@WVUfootball."
On the picture itself, he has written, "With every warrior there's always an obstacle he have to overcome to become stronger, it's how you respond."
While this post doesn't guarantee White will remain at West Virginia, it does appear that way,
During the 2024 season, White rushed for 845 yards and seven touchdowns on 149 carries.
