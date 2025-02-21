What Chad Scott Said After Leaving West Virginia for Texas
The West Virginia coaching staff has a hole all of a sudden as running backs coach Chad Scott accepted the same position at the University of Texas earlier this week.
On Friday, Scott "spoke" for the first time since the news dropped, thanking the people of WVU and the state in a post on X.
“It’s been an honor and privilege for my family and I to have called West Virginia home for the past six years. I’m extremely grateful for my time at WVU, the staff, and all the players, especially my #BigLeagueBacks! To everyone who was a part of our time here and Mountaineer Nation, thank you for your unwavering support and passion!”
Head coach Rich Rodriguez initially planned to only retain Blaine Stewart from Neal Brown's staff, but eventually re-hired Scott a couple of weeks into the process.
“I don’t know him that well, but I think he’s a really good coach, and he’ll do well with (Steve) Sarkisian," Rodriguez said on Thursday. "I got agents and coaches blowing me up in the last 24 hours. I’ll be able to hire a really good coach, not too concerned about that."
