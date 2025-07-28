MAILBAG: Dividing Up QB Reps, Defensive Scheme, Underrated Players + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @brentl96:
Q: Who do we expect to be getting most of the 1st team QB reps in training camp? Or 50/50 split?
A: I'd actually expect all three veterans, Max Brown included, to split the reps at the start of camp. How long will that last? Probably after a few padded practices, someone separates. From that point on, I could see it being 50/50 for the remainder of camp unless one just makes it very clear that he's the guy. Rich Rod says five guys because he doesn't want to exclude Khalil Wilkins or Scotty Fox Jr., but the reality is neither of them is ready at this point in time.
From @DoubleDinWV:
Q: What defensive formation/scheme will be the base?
A: It'll be primarily a three-down front, which will have many of the bones the 3-3-5 had during Rod's first stint in Morgantown. In some ways, you could consider it a 4-3, depending on where the bandit is lined up presnap. They'll play two safeties and a spear, aka nickel, a good bit. You'll notice pretty early on how different Alley is as a play-caller compared to what the Mountaineers have had here recently. A lot of moving pieces that ultimately change the picture for the quarterback, with blitzes coming from every which direction.
From @EFarley38:
Q: How well does the revamped offensive line competition play out?
A: Great question, and one I'd love to know the answer to. I've heard five or six names as possibilities at the two tackle spots, two names at center, and three or four possibilities at the two guard spots. Not a single thing is pre-determined heading into fall camp, although we can all make assumptions, such as Landen Livingston at center, Walter Young Bear at left guard, and Kimo Makane'ole at right guard. The tackle spots, to me, are where there's the most uncertainty. Malik Agbo (Texas transfer), Nick Krahe, and Donovan Haslem (Austin Peay) are likely to be in the mix on the left side, while Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas transfer), Xavier Bausley, and Mickel Clay (North Alabama) compete on the right side.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Who do you think will be the most underrated player on each side of the ball that fans should know about? I don’t know if you’ve already answered this before, but I’m gonna ask it to be sure lol
A: Love these types of questions. I guess it also depends on what you consider underrated. If we're talking about players that will play well that no one is talking about, hang on, I've got something coming your way later today here on the site, so keep your eyes peeled. As far as guys we do know about that don't get enough love, I'd say defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen and center Landen Livingston.
Eddie V may not put up big stats, but he's consistent, gives max effort, and just keeps at it. Livingston hasn't won the starting center job yet, but he's certainly in line to. The way he played in relief last year for Brandon Yates doesn't get talked about enough. Sure, he had a couple of hiccups, but overall, he managed the games well.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: Under NB we saw many mistakes at crucial times in games that decided L’s. What will be the improvements we see under RR during games? Coaching decisions, game management, play calling, players making plays or?
A: I wouldn't bank on execution, mainly because there's so much newness that things could look a little choppy at times, even late in the year. The two biggest differences I would expect are pre-snap penalties and game management. Pre-snap penalties may be surprising because you tend to have those when you speed things up, but this group will be disciplined enough not to have that happen. Game management may be more noticeable, especially with all the years of experience Rich Rod has under his belt. He knows when to peel back and let the clock drain, and also how to keep the ball out of the opponent's hands in the final minutes of a half.
