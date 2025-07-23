WVU QB Nicco Marchiol Stars in Funny Toothman Ford "Commercial" with New Teammate
One of the best parts of the NIL era, aside from the players getting paid, is seeing them on camera promoting a business.
Recently, West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol and safety Justin Harrington starred in a "commercial" for Toothman Ford where Marchiol wanted to hook his new teammate up with a new ride, only for Harrington to find out it was a golf cart.
A little goofy? Yes, but still funny. Toothman Ford has been a big supporter of WVU athletics for a long time and has partnered with a number of Mountaineer athletes for NIL deals.
Marchiol will be part of a heated quarterback competition next month alongside Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson and Charlotte transfer Max Brown. While all signs point to Marchiol being the guy, head coach Rich Rodriguez has made sure to note that nothing has been decided.
“There’s no really gamesmanship with that and holding it back," Rodriguez said on In the Gun when asked about if he would hold back the QB1 announcement before Week 1. "First off, why would you let anybody know? But second off, I don’t think it’s a big deal one way or another unless you got totally different types of quarterbacks that are coming in. For us, it’s really an open competition. Nicco’s played some and been successful. Jaylen’s played some and been successful. Max has played some at this level, and we also have a couple of young guys on the roster too that I think are competing for it. It truly is a wide-open competition.
