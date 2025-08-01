EA Sports Highlights Jahiem White, the Leader in One Key Attribute on College Football 26
Remember the days of Pat White and Steve Slaton on the college football video game nearly twenty years ago? Oh, the nostalgia. Those two were unstoppable and were considered cheat codes by everyone who played the game, WVU fan or not.
Cheat code may be a bit strong for current West Virginia running back Jahiem White, but it's not that far-fetched, especially with how dynamic he is in College Football 26. EA Sports recently posted the top players in the game based on certain attribute ratings.
White has the best juke move of any running back in the game (95), the fifth-highest agility (95), and the eighth-fastest with a speed of 94.
Seeing White in Rich Rodriguez's offense in the game will get you excited for what's to come this fall and perhaps in 2026 as well. That being said, I just hope you don't have the same bull junk that happened on my Dynasty, where White not only entered the transfer portal, but landed at Pitt.
Despite entering the portal, he still kept open the idea of returning, but the game thought it would be funny to play a trick on me.
