Early Odds Are Out for West Virginia's Clash with No. 5 Texas Tech
West Virginia can no longer reach a bowl game this season, but next week's game against Texas Tech, which is currently ranked fifth in the country, will be treated as its bowl — an opportunity to finish the season on a strong note against a national championship contender.
The early odds are already out on FanDuel, and the Mountaineers will enter the game as massive underdogs. As of Friday afternoon, Texas Tech is favored by 21.5 points. The over/under is currently 52.5.
Texas Tech is also on a bye this week, so the only thing West Virginia could have an advantage with other than the game being played at home is if some wintery weather were to make its way to Morgantown. According to the 10-day forecast on The Weather Channel, the odds of that happening aren't good. As of today, it's looking like it will be a high of 41, a low of 28, and an 8% chance of precipitation.
Mountaineer Nation has shown up big-time this season, even during some tough times, but getting a full Milan Puskar Stadium next Saturday will be a challenge, even for a highly ranked team coming to town. Students are out of town for Thanksgiving break, many folks will be with their families for the holiday, and of course, there's a good percentage of West Virginians who will be out hunting.
Texas Tech is coming off a 48-9 blowout win over UCF, a team that beat the Mountaineers comfortably earlier in the year. Since that loss to UCF, West Virginia has strung together four solid outings and could very easily be 3-1 or 4-0 in that stretch if a few different things had happened. WVU was oh so close to knocking off Arizona State on the road last week, but fell short, 25-23.
A kickoff time and TV network have not been announced yet for the game. That will come this weekend.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Clemson
ESPN BPI Reveals West Virginia's Odds to Beat Clemson in the Charleston Classic
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Clemson
How to watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Big Ten and Big 12 Schools Making Late Effort to Flip WVU QB Commit Wyatt Brown