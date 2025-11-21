Mountaineers Now

Early Odds Are Out for West Virginia's Clash with No. 5 Texas Tech

As expected, the Mountaineers will be massive underdogs to close out the season.

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jarod Bowie (7) and teammates against the Houston Cougars in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
West Virginia can no longer reach a bowl game this season, but next week's game against Texas Tech, which is currently ranked fifth in the country, will be treated as its bowl — an opportunity to finish the season on a strong note against a national championship contender.

The early odds are already out on FanDuel, and the Mountaineers will enter the game as massive underdogs. As of Friday afternoon, Texas Tech is favored by 21.5 points. The over/under is currently 52.5.

Texas Tech is also on a bye this week, so the only thing West Virginia could have an advantage with other than the game being played at home is if some wintery weather were to make its way to Morgantown. According to the 10-day forecast on The Weather Channel, the odds of that happening aren't good. As of today, it's looking like it will be a high of 41, a low of 28, and an 8% chance of precipitation.

Mountaineer Nation has shown up big-time this season, even during some tough times, but getting a full Milan Puskar Stadium next Saturday will be a challenge, even for a highly ranked team coming to town. Students are out of town for Thanksgiving break, many folks will be with their families for the holiday, and of course, there's a good percentage of West Virginians who will be out hunting.

Texas Tech is coming off a 48-9 blowout win over UCF, a team that beat the Mountaineers comfortably earlier in the year. Since that loss to UCF, West Virginia has strung together four solid outings and could very easily be 3-1 or 4-0 in that stretch if a few different things had happened. WVU was oh so close to knocking off Arizona State on the road last week, but fell short, 25-23.

A kickoff time and TV network have not been announced yet for the game. That will come this weekend.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

