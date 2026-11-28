And after last night's blowout loss to No. 2 Utah, West Virginia's disappointing 2026 has come to an end. Things are going to happen quickly when it comes to player retention, coaching staff changes, etc. Before the chaos begins, here is how many years of eligibility each current Mountaineer has remaining.

Out of eligibility

QB Max Brown

WR Jaden Bray, DJ Epps

TE Cam Ball, Josh Sapp

OL Malik Agbo, Wes King, Landen Livingston

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell

LB Malachi Hood, Troy Fischer, Tyler Stolsky

CB Chams Diagne

S Kamari Wilson

LS Macguire Moss

K Jack Cassidy

P Bryan Hansen

One year remaining

RB Cam Cook

WR John Neider, Prince Strachan, Cyrus Traugh

OL Carsten Casady, Cam Griffin, Nick Krahe, Devin Vass

DL KJ Henson, Corey McIntyre Jr., Gabe Ryan

EDGE David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson

LB Ben Cutter, Jason Hall Jr.

CB Jayden Bell, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Tim Roberson

N/S Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell

K Nate Flower.

Two years remaining

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

QB Michael Hawkins Jr.

RB Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine, Darius Morant, FB Kayden Luke

WR Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett

TE Ryan Ward

OL Josh Aisosa, Amare Grayson, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky

DL Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Jaylen Thomas, Darius Wiley

EDGE Harper Holloman

LB Isaiah Patterson, Ashton Woods

CB Da’Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison, Keyshawn Robinson, Nick Taylor

S Alex Adebayo, Kameron Reddic, Da’Mare Williams

LS Kaden Seller

Three years remaining

QB Max Anderson, Scotty Fox Jr.

WR Taron Francis, Armoni Weaver-Bomar

TE Carter Zuliani

OL Trevor Bigelow

DL Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar, Wilnerson Telemaque

EDGE Tobi Haastrup

LB Cam Torbor

CB ChaMarryus Bomar

N/S Maliek Hawkins

S Jacob Bradford, Shane Cornali

K Peter Notaro

Four years remaining

QB Wyatt Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III

RB Lawrence Autry, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley

WR Landon Drumm, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Brad Mossor

TE Xavier Anderson, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton

OL Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods

DL Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory

EDGE Noah Tishendorf

LB Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr.

CB Makhi Boone, Simaj Hil, Vincent Smith

N/S Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder

S Jayden Ballard, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January, but the majority of departures are not going to wait until then to announce their intentions. Instead, you will see players announcing they are leaving as early as this weekend. Soon, we will have our annual transfer portal tracker live on the site, where you can keep track of all the movement.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers