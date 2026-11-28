Eligibility Remaining for Every Player on West Virginia's Football Roster
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And after last night's blowout loss to No. 2 Utah, West Virginia's disappointing 2026 has come to an end. Things are going to happen quickly when it comes to player retention, coaching staff changes, etc. Before the chaos begins, here is how many years of eligibility each current Mountaineer has remaining.
Out of eligibility
QB Max Brown
WR Jaden Bray, DJ Epps
TE Cam Ball, Josh Sapp
OL Malik Agbo, Wes King, Landen Livingston
DL Zeke Durham-Campbell
LB Malachi Hood, Troy Fischer, Tyler Stolsky
CB Chams Diagne
S Kamari Wilson
LS Macguire Moss
K Jack Cassidy
P Bryan Hansen
One year remaining
RB Cam Cook
WR John Neider, Prince Strachan, Cyrus Traugh
OL Carsten Casady, Cam Griffin, Nick Krahe, Devin Vass
DL KJ Henson, Corey McIntyre Jr., Gabe Ryan
EDGE David Afogho, Jeremiah Johnson
LB Ben Cutter, Jason Hall Jr.
CB Jayden Bell, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Tim Roberson
N/S Geimere Latimer, Andrew Powdrell
K Nate Flower.
Two years remaining
QB Michael Hawkins Jr.
RB Martavious Boswell, Andre Devine, Darius Morant, FB Kayden Luke
WR Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett
TE Ryan Ward
OL Josh Aisosa, Amare Grayson, Andreas Hunter, Raymond Kovalesky
DL Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Jaylen Thomas, Darius Wiley
EDGE Harper Holloman
LB Isaiah Patterson, Ashton Woods
CB Da’Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison, Keyshawn Robinson, Nick Taylor
S Alex Adebayo, Kameron Reddic, Da’Mare Williams
LS Kaden Seller
Three years remaining
QB Max Anderson, Scotty Fox Jr.
WR Taron Francis, Armoni Weaver-Bomar
TE Carter Zuliani
OL Trevor Bigelow
DL Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar, Wilnerson Telemaque
EDGE Tobi Haastrup
LB Cam Torbor
CB ChaMarryus Bomar
N/S Maliek Hawkins
S Jacob Bradford, Shane Cornali
K Peter Notaro
Four years remaining
QB Wyatt Brown, Jyron Hughley, John Johnson III
RB Lawrence Autry, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley
WR Landon Drumm, Charlie Hanafin, Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Brad Mossor
TE Xavier Anderson, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton
OL Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Camden Goforth, Rhett Morris, Jonas Muya, Aidan Woods
DL Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory
EDGE Noah Tishendorf
LB Cameron Dwyer, Antoine Sharp Jr.
CB Makhi Boone, Simaj Hil, Vincent Smith
N/S Miles Khatri, Emory Snyder
S Jayden Ballard, Rickey Giles, Matt Sieg
The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January, but the majority of departures are not going to wait until then to announce their intentions. Instead, you will see players announcing they are leaving as early as this weekend. Soon, we will have our annual transfer portal tracker live on the site, where you can keep track of all the movement.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_