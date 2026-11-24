The early signing period begins next Wednesday, December 2nd, and it will be part one of three stages for the West Virginia coaching staff to improve the roster.

While they don't have a huge, big-time name committed at the moment, things can change in the days leading up to signing day, just like it did last year when they flipped Amari Latimer (Wisconsin) and Matt Sieg (Penn State).

But just as much as they are trying to work on flipping recruits, other programs are trying to convince those committed to WVU to switch their decision.

“We got 20 guys that are committed," WVU head coach Rich Rod opened. "And there’s some of them that SEC schools are trying to recruit them and all that, which I guess is a good thing, right? So we’re trying to hang on to that. Our guys will go on the road Saturday to recruit to try to finalize that. But there’s also some guys that, honestly, we may like; maybe we need to get better than that.”

This weekend, the coaching staff and "front office" will be going over everything to make sure they are 100% on board with each commit. If they are a little on the fence with someone because of how their senior season played out, they may not take him and use that spot on either another high school recruit or someone out of the transfer portal.

West Virginia's updated 2027 recruiting class

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

QB: Andre Phillip II

RB: Lee Prince Jr., Bryian Duncan Jr.

WR: Brock Burrus, Carter Davis, Chase Guers, Roscoe Hayes

TE: Luke Linder

OL: Ethan Lawson, Ryan Moore, Jajuan Graham

DL: DaJour Webb, Zai’Vion Meads, Tristan Hardin-Roberts

EDGE: Trevoris Finley, Stevan Thornton, Kameron Graham

LB: Wesley Flamer, Rick Brown, Mason Cerovac, Broncs Baker

CB: Zachary Gleason Jr., Carter Bonner

LS: Warren Flatt

Speaking of the transfer portal...

Nov 7, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez calls timeout in the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The plan for the Mountaineers is to upgrade the defense and add to the already explosive offense, but the portal class number isn't going to be anywhere near what it has been in the two previous seasons.

As bad as the defense has been, you still have to retain a bulk of those players, particularly the young ones who just need to be coached up and need more time to develop. They aren't going to completely flip the two-deep with new faces.

“I would like to, in the portal, say we get 25 guys," Rich Rod stated. "That would be a lot because you have 20 guys you expect to sign… well, we might not sign 20 on Wednesday; we might sign 18 or something. But you’d like to have 20- maybe 20- that’d be a high number of transfer guys. Don’t expect to flip 75 or maybe 80 like we did last couple years.”

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