The end of the road for the West Virginia Mountaineers is Friday, barring a historic first-ever victory over a top-2-ranked team. Not long after the team returns to Morgantown, head coach Rich Rodriguez will get to work on fixing things.

"I'm not one for patience, so I won't have a lot of patience in trying to get it fixed," he said during his radio show on Monday night.

As Rodriguez says all the time, he evaluates everybody, every day, and if things aren't up to par, then something needs to change — that's players and staff. Exit meetings will be held with everyone in the building, and decisions across the board will be made. That's not out of the ordinary, though. This happens every year with every team, even ones that are in the College Football Playoff.

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What needs fixing? Well, per the head coach, “We probably don’t have time to list all the stuff, but I’ll say this: I’ve done it long enough that I can recognize what needs to be fixed and what is going on the right track. Some of it is obvious, but some of it is probably not obvious; you have to be around it day to day to see. I feel a lot closer now than we were a year ago, even though it looks like, especially on defense, it’s so far away. I think now we can fix some of those and fix some of the other issues a little bit easier than some of the things we had to fix from a year ago. I’ve got a plan. This month of December...hopefully we win and go to a bowl game and all that, but either way, the month of December and the first two weeks of January will be all the way to the wall for staff and I to get our things fixed.”

With the early signing period for high school recruits being next week and the transfer portal being in the first week of January, all decisions regarding the staff will have to be made pretty quickly. This won't be a scramble drill, though. Every good head coach takes notes throughout the year on what is going well, what isn't, and has a solid idea of how to go about fixing it. Rich Rod has a plan and will make sure to put the program in a position to get things turned around in 2027.

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