ESPN College GameDay Crew Predicts West Virginia vs. Pitt

The picks for the Backyard Brawl are in!

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia and Pitt will be going at it for the 107th time in just a few hours and at the conclusion of today's ESPN's College GameDay show, the crew made their predictions for the Backyard Brawl.

Desmond Howard - Pitt

I went with West Virginia when they played Penn State and they really let me down. Too much Desmond Reid today, I'm going Pitt Panthers.

Nick Saban - West Virginia

I'm all for the West Virginia Mountaineers man. I think their ability to run the ball is going to give them the edge. Beat the hell out of Pitt!

Pat McAfee - West Virginia

Amen! I got West Virginia. Garrett Greene, CJ Donaldson Jr., Jahiem White doing their thing. But West Virginia's going to have to stop the pass. This is going to be a very close game obviously, but West Virginia wins.

Dawn Staley - Pitt

I'm from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania so I got to go with the home state. Pitt.

Lee Corso - Pitt

Has West Virginia won a game this year? Pitt, they won with poise last week and confidence. Pitt.

Kirk Herbstreit - Pitt

Pitt was down big. That game was as bad as it could be against Cincinnati and they turned it completely around. I think they become a confident football team. Eli Holstein brought them back and playing with some confidence. I like Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

