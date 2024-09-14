Three WVU vs. Pitt Player Prop Bet Predictions
In just a matter of hours, West Virginia will take on Pitt in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl. We've already made out score predictions and spread predictions for this one. Now, it's time to make some prop bet predictions.
Odds for today's predictions are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pitt QB Eli Holstein Passing Yards: 268.5
Prediction: Over.
The reason why: Holstein has been sharp through two weeks, albeit against lesser competition for the most part. He helped lead the charge last week in their 21-point come-from-behind victory against Cincinnati throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns. West Virginia hasn't seen an uptempo offense like this and with issues in the secondary, this looks to be a bad matchup for the Mountaineers. WVU allowed over 300 yards to UAlbany last week. 268.5 seems like a really low number for Holstein against a defense trying to find some answers.
WVU QB Garrett Greene Rushing Yards: 43.5
Prediction: Under.
The reason why: While I do see Greene running the ball efficiently in this game, I'm not sure he'll hit the over. Pitt's defense is extremely aggressive which means there will be guys flying around at 100 miles per hour. There's no need for Greene to take a beating in this one, they need him to do damage with his arm. I expect Neal Brown to lean on the duo of Jahiem White and CJ Donaldson on the ground while sprinkling in some calls for Greene.
WVU RB Jahiem White Rushing Yards: 64.5
Prediction: Over.
The reason why: Jahiem White is a home run waiting to happen. Every time he touches the ball there's a feeling that he could do something special with it. One big run could get him within reach of this over. His running mate in the backfield, CJ Donaldson has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his two games against Pitt, so I feel pretty good about this number with a much more explosive, shiftier back. No odds were listed for Donaldson, unfortunately.
