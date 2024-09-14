Pat McAfee Slams Pitt in Trash Talk on College GameDay
You just knew former West Virginia punter/kicker Pat McAfee was going to talk a little junk this morning on ESPN's College GameDay whenever the Backyard Brawl was mentioned, and he did not hold back when given the opportunity.
"The thing about this game is there were players, let's just say for Pitt for instance who accomplished absolutely nothing in their careers - won zero bowl games, got blown out, no conference titles...terrible college football players is how people would describe their stories. If they beat West Virginia though, all of a sudden they're heroes forever around Oakland in Pitt's campus. Same thing for West Virginia even though we normally accomplish a lot of things. I've obviously been on both ends of this entire thing and your entire career's legacy can really rely on this game. I hope the Mountaineers get a big-time dub. If they don't, Neal Brown is going to...it's going to...Neal needs to win this one."
McAfee is of course talking about the 2007 team that wrecked West Virginia's shot at a national championship, a game that he played in and missed a couple of kicks. Everything that could've gone wrong that night went wrong. A team that had accomplished nothing found a way to beat one of the nation's best teams on the road as 28.5-point underdogs. McAfee will never let that game go, nor will Mountaineer fans.
