ESPN's Updated Game-By-Game Odds for WVU Will Raise Some Eyebrows
Prior to the start of the season, the ESPN FPI predictor had West Virginia favored in six of their games while being the underdog in the other six. With a 2-2 record at the bye week, I decided to look up the current odds that the predictor has and compare it to what it said in the preseason. Some of these changes are eye-popping.
10/5 at Oklahoma State
Preseason: West Virginia 41.1% | Oklahoma State 58.9%
Current: West Virginia 29.9% | Oklahoma State 70.1%
10/12 vs. Iowa State
Preseason: Iowa State 37.6% | West Virginia 62.4%
Current: Iowa state 53% | West Virginia 47%
10/19 vs. Kansas State
Preseason: Kansas State 52.5% | West Virginia 47.5%
Current: Kansas State 49.8% | West Virginia 50.2%
10/26 at Arizona
Preseason: West Virginia 34.9% | Arizona 65.1%
Current: West Virginia 52.3% | 47.7%
11/9 at Cincinnati
Preseason: West Virginia 63.2% | Cincinnati 36.8%
Current: West Virginia 45.8% | Cincinnati 54.2%
11/16 vs. Baylor
Preseason: Baylor 34% | West Virginia 66%
Current: Baylor 39.1% | West Virginia 60.9%
11/23 vs. UCF
Preseason: UCF 46.1% | West Virginia 53.9%
Current: UCF 65.2% | West Virginia 34.8%
11/30 at Texas Tech
Preseason: West Virginia 39.8% | Texas Tech 60.2%
Current: West Virginia 43.3% | Texas Tech 56.7%
Notes
Increased odds for WVU in three games (Kansas State, Arizona, Texas Tech)
Decreased odds for WVU in five games (Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Baylor, UCF)
Two games where WVU changed from favorite to underdog (Cincinnati, UCF)
Two games where WVU changed from underdog to favorite (Kansas State, Arizona)
5-7 (4-5) predicted record (based on odds)
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How WVU Transfers Have Performed at Their New Schools So Far
West Virginia's Defense is Dominating in One Key Area
Way-Too-Early Record Predictions for WVU Basketball in 2024-25
Darian DeVries Expects Big Things Out of True Freshman Jonathan Powell