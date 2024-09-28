West Virginia's Defense is Dominating in One Key Area
One area of concern heading into the 2024 season for the West Virginia Mountaineers was the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley knew that his d-line rotation wouldn't be as deep as it was in 2023, but the top-end talent would certainly be there with the return of Edward Vesterinen, Sean Martin, Fatorma Mulbah, and others.
The addition of Troy transfer T.J. Jackson has almost singlehandedly erased any and all concern with the amount of pressure he's generated in the first four games. He leads the nation with 20 pressures, which is pretty remarkable considering he didn't even start the first two games of the year and has only had 99 snaps against the pass.
His ability to get after the quarterback has been infectious in the early going as West Virginia ranks fifth in the nation in QB pressures with 85, trailing only Ole Miss, Auburn, Washington, and California.
Defensive line coach Andrew Jackson has churned out some nice production from his group since joining the staff in 2021. Last season, the Mountaineers led the Big 12 Conference in sacks with 33. So far in 2024, they've racked up nine but could have another six or seven more if they could have wrapped up Pitt's Eli Holstein more often.
If West Virginia can get improved play from its secondary, the defense can be much more formidable down the stretch which will go a long way in allowing this team to compete for a conference title.
