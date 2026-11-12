Even After Transferring to Kansas, Trey Lathan is Giving Back to WVU Children’s Hospital

This weekend will mark the second time that former West Virginia linebacker Trey Lathan will play against the Mountaineers since transferring to Kansas, but it will be his first trip back to Milan Puskar Stadium and Morgantown since he left.

Nowadays, it can become so easy for players to move on to a new school and put their time spent at their previous school behind them. Lathan is very grateful for having the opportunity to suit up for the Old Gold and Blue, and even after leaving, he is still giving back.

Before the season, Lathan posted on X that he would be donating $50 for every tackle he makes this season to Miami Children’s Hospital and WVU Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. Coming into this week's game against WVU, Lathan leads the Jayhawks with 62 tackles, meaning he's donated $6,200 and $3,100 to WVU Children's.

During an interview on Hawk Talk with the voice of the Kansas Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, Lathan explained what went into the decision to do it.

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“My grandmother. Just growing up, taking care of my family, she’s always giving back. My parents told me we always had family members- extended family members staying with us if they didn’t have a place to go, making sure they had meals and stuff like that. But what truly inspired me to do that is my nephew suffered from a sickle cell crisis and disease. Every time they FaceTime me at the hospital, the hospital is taking really good care of him, so I just want to pay it forward for them helping my family.”

Lathan was clearly raised the right way, and you can tell that his time spent in Morgantown was important to him. He, along with some of his teammates, made trips over to the Children's Hospital to visit patients, looking to brighten their day/week.

So even if you are a Mountaineer fan, hoping to see West Virginia get back in the win column this week, you can still root for Lathan to make some tackles, even if they are 10-15 yards downfield. Someone is going to bring West Virginia's ball-carriers to the ground, so it might as well be him, right?

West Virginia and Kansas are slated to tee the ball up at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on ESPNU.

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