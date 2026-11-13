Kansas Rules Out Key Offensive Starter vs. WVU; Mountaineers Clear Matt Sieg
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We are one sleep closer to West Virginia's penultimate home game of the 2026 season against the Kansas Jayhawks, which means we have another injury update for you. Good news for Mountaineer fans, not so much for the Jayhawk faithful.
West Virginia's Thursday night availability report
OUT
RB Andre Devine
TE Cam Ball
OL Amare Grayson
OL Lamarcus Dillard
DL Darius Wiley
N/S Emory Snyder
PROBABLE
S Da'Mare Williams
Given the initial report that freshman safety Matt Sieg was probable, there wasn't really much concern there, but he is officially removed from the report, signaling that he has the green light to play on Saturday.
As we mentioned yesterday, Josh Aisosa will slide into the starting lineup to replace Amare "Bubba" Grayson, but I wanted to give a little more info on him today to give you an idea of what to expect.
In 61 pass pro plays this year, Aisosa has allowed two pressures, one QB hurry, and a sack. His pass-blocking grade this season, according to the folks over at Pro Football Focus, is 42.0. But with Mike Hawkins Jr. in the gun, he will be able to hit the escape hatch when necessary and make those guys right up front if something breaks down. As far as run blocking, he's been steady, grading out at 71.4.
Kansas' Thursday night availability report
OUT
RB Jalen Dupree
TE Jack Utz
OL Kasen Carpenter
OL Connor Stroh
DL Grady Seyfert
QUESTIONABLE
QB Cole Ballard
S Mason Ellis
PROBABLE
WR Bryson Hayes
S Jaden Harris
The Jayhawks will be without starting left guard Connor Stroh for this one, who was initially listed as doubtful. The big, 6'7", 350-pounder has been one of Kansas' best and most consistent linemen all year, particularly in the run game. Kansas has had issues all season long in pass protection, giving up an astounding 101 pressures on the year, leading to them having the 130th-ranked pass-blocking grade on PFF.
It's safe to assume that Stroh will be replaced by junior Amir Herring (6'3", 310 lbs), who has appeared in 292 offensive snaps this season for the Jayhawks, 200 of which have come at left guard. He has been fairly good in pass protection, giving up just two pressures and no sacks in 149 pass plays, but is a little shaky in the ground game, which is Kansas' bread and butter.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_