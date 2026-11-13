Kansas Rules Out Key Offensive Starter vs. WVU; Mountaineers Clear Matt Sieg

We are one sleep closer to West Virginia's penultimate home game of the 2026 season against the Kansas Jayhawks, which means we have another injury update for you. Good news for Mountaineer fans, not so much for the Jayhawk faithful.

West Virginia's Thursday night availability report

OUT

RB Andre Devine

TE Cam Ball

OL Amare Grayson

OL Lamarcus Dillard

DL Darius Wiley

N/S Emory Snyder

PROBABLE

S Da'Mare Williams

Given the initial report that freshman safety Matt Sieg was probable, there wasn't really much concern there, but he is officially removed from the report, signaling that he has the green light to play on Saturday.

As we mentioned yesterday, Josh Aisosa will slide into the starting lineup to replace Amare "Bubba" Grayson, but I wanted to give a little more info on him today to give you an idea of what to expect.

In 61 pass pro plays this year, Aisosa has allowed two pressures, one QB hurry, and a sack. His pass-blocking grade this season, according to the folks over at Pro Football Focus, is 42.0. But with Mike Hawkins Jr. in the gun, he will be able to hit the escape hatch when necessary and make those guys right up front if something breaks down. As far as run blocking, he's been steady, grading out at 71.4.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kansas' Thursday night availability report

OUT

RB Jalen Dupree

TE Jack Utz

OL Kasen Carpenter

OL Connor Stroh

DL Grady Seyfert

QUESTIONABLE

QB Cole Ballard

S Mason Ellis

PROBABLE

WR Bryson Hayes

S Jaden Harris

The Jayhawks will be without starting left guard Connor Stroh for this one, who was initially listed as doubtful. The big, 6'7", 350-pounder has been one of Kansas' best and most consistent linemen all year, particularly in the run game. Kansas has had issues all season long in pass protection, giving up an astounding 101 pressures on the year, leading to them having the 130th-ranked pass-blocking grade on PFF.

It's safe to assume that Stroh will be replaced by junior Amir Herring (6'3", 310 lbs), who has appeared in 292 offensive snaps this season for the Jayhawks, 200 of which have come at left guard. He has been fairly good in pass protection, giving up just two pressures and no sacks in 149 pass plays, but is a little shaky in the ground game, which is Kansas' bread and butter.

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