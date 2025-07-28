Every WVU Football Player Listed With Position, Size, Class, and Previous School
A new era is set to begin in Morgantown as Rich Rodriguez is a little over a month away from kicking off his second stint as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
There's been a lot of change this offseason with the coaching staff and roster almost being entirely new. To help make things easy for you, we have listed every player on the roster, broken down by position as we head into fall camp. You'll also see their jersey number, height/weight, class, hometown, and previous college (if necessary).
Quarterbacks
No. 6 Max Brown (6’2”, 223) R-Jr. / Tulsa, OK / Charlotte
No. 8 Nicco Marchiol (6’2”, 226) R-Jr. / Chandler, AZ
No. 12 Scott Kean (6’2”, 206) R-Jr. / Weston, FL
No. 13 Jaylen Henderson (6’3”, 223) R-Sr. / Los Angeles, CA / Fresno State, Texas A&M
No. 14 Khalil Wilkins (6’3”, 203) R-Fr. / Washington, D.C.
No. 15 Scotty Fox Jr. (6’2”, 210) Fr. / Mentor, OH
No. 19 Max Anderson (6’0”, 208) Fr. / Martinsburg, WV
Running Backs
No. 1 Jahiem White (5’7”, 192) Jr. / York, PA
No. 2 Tye Edwards (6’2”, 228) R-Sr./ Palatka, FL / Georgia Military Academy, Hutchinson CC, UTSA, Northern Iowa
No. 20 Diore Hubbard (5’10”, 191) R-Fr. / Gahanna, OH
No. 22 Jaylan Knighton (5’10”, 185) R-Sr. / Lauderhill, FL / Miami (FL), SMU
No. 23 Cyncir Bowers (5’10”, 191) So. / Harrisburg, PA/ Iowa Central CC
No. 27 Clay Ash (5’9”, 196) So. / Leesburg, VA
No. 30 Kannon Katzer (5’9”, 189) R-Jr. / Spokane, WA / Ferris State
Wide Receivers
No. 3 Oran Singleton Jr. (5’9”, 159) Sr. / Clewiston, FL / Akron, Hutchinson CC, Eastern Michigan
No. 4 Cam Vaughn (6’2”, 186) R-So. / Villa Rica, GA / Jacksonville State
No. 5 Jaden Bray (6’2”, 205) R-Sr./ Norman, OK / Oklahoma State
No. 7 Jarod Bowie (5’9”, 162) R-Sr. / Martinsburg, WV / Concord, Jacksonville State
No. 10 Jarel Williams (6’2”, 203) R-Jr. / Saraland, AL
No. 11 Justin Smith-Brown (5’11”, 184) R-Sr. / Port St. John, FL / South Carolina State
No. 17 Christian Hamilton (5’11”, 189) R-So. / Harrisburg, PA / North Carolina
No. 18 Logan Ramper (6’2”, 216) R-Sr. / Mechanicsburg, PA / Slippery Rock
No. 24 Rodney Gallagher III (5’10”, 180) Jr. / Uniontown, PA
No. 25 Armoni Weaver (5’9”, 161) Fr. / Spartanburg, SC
No. 29 Preston Fox (5’10”, 181) R-Sr. / Morgantown, WV
No. 38 Camdon Pitchford (5’9”, 163) Fr. / Columbus, TX
No. 86 Cyrus Traugh (6’0”, 182) R-So. / Parkersburg, WV / Youngstown State
No. 88 Jordan McCants (5’11”, 173) R-Jr. / Birmingham, AL / Jacksonville State
No. 89 Tyshawn Dues (5’10”, 171) Fr. / Charleston, WV
Tight Ends
No. 36 Noah Braham (6’3”, 243) R-So. / Morgantown, WV
No. 43 Colin McBee (6’0”, 235) R-Jr. / Morgantown, WV
No. 80 Grayson Barnes (6’4”, 222) Sr. / Rocklin, CA / Northern Illinois
No. 81 Jacob Barrick (6’3”, 231) Sr. / Martinsburg, WV / Jacksonville State
No. 82 Greg Genross (6’6”, 230) R-Sr. / Bronx, NY / Dodge City CC
No. 84 Ryan Ward (6’4”, 243) R-Fr./ Rutherford, NJ / North Carolina
Offensive Linemen
No. 51 Raymond Kovalesky (6’3”, 267) R-Fr. / Wheeling, WV
No. 52 Nick Krahe (6’6”, 305) R-So. / Erie, PA
No. 56 Kimo Makane’ole (6’4”, 300) R-Sr. / Niceville, FL / LSU
No. 57 Donovan Haslam (6’3”, 341) R-Jr. / Perry, GA / Austin Peay
No. 59 Josh Aisosa (6’3”, 321) R-Fr. / McKinney, TX / Oklahoma
No. 61 Trevor Bigelow (6’4”, 267) Fr. / Fairmont, WV
No. 63 Robby Martin (6’3”, 302) R-Fr. / Huntington, WV / NC State
No. 64 Cooper Young (6’5”, 308) R-So. / Downington, PA
No. 65 Malik Agbo (6’4”, 270) R-Jr. / Federal Way, WA / Texas
No. 66 Ayden Bussell (6’5”, 309) R-So. / Mount Juliet, TN / Tennessee
No. 67 Landen Livingston (6’4”, 294) R-Jr. / Leo, IN
No. 68 Wyatt Minor (6’5”, 308) R-So. / Clarksburg, WV / Youngstown State
No. 70 Griffin Fogle (6’3”, 300) R-Fr. / St. Clairsville, OH
No. 71 Brandon Homady (6’3”, 293) Fr. / Cleveland, OH
No. 73 Andreas Hunter (6’5”, 301) R-Fr. / Glen Dale, WV
No. 74 Ty’Kieast Crawford (6’5”, 325) R-Sr. / Carthage, TX / Charlotte, Arkansas
No. 78 Xavier Bausley (6’4”, 310) R-Jr. / Dunbar, WV / Jacksonville State
No. 79 Mickel Clay (6’5”, 278) Sr. / Cincinnati, OH / North Alabama
Defensive Linemen
No. 0 Jimmori Robinson (6’4”, 294) R-Sr. / Alexandria, VA / Dodge City CC, Monroe, UTSA
No. 1 Eddie Kelly Jr. (6’5”, 286) Sr. / Orlando, FL / USF, Georgia Tech, Missouri
No. 47 Wilnerson Telemaque (6’6”, 252) Fr. / Miami Gardens, FL
No. 49 Carter Zuiliani (6’6”, 230) Fr. / Bridgeport, WV
No. 51 Taylor Brown (6’3”, 275) Fr. / Upper Marlboro, MD
No. 52 Corey McIntyre Jr. (6’3”, 290) R-So. / Port St. Lucie, FL
No. 59 Jackson Biser (6’2”, 243) R-Jr. / Keyser, WV / Shepherd
No. 69 Nate Gabriel (6’3”, 300) So. / Auburndale, FL
No. 91 Devin Grant (6’2’, 267) R-Sr. / San Antonio, TX / Colorado, Incarnate Word
No. 92 Asani Redwood (6’3”, 294) R-Jr. / Suwanee, GA
No. 94 Elijah Simmons (60”, 294) R-Jr. / Charlotte, NC / Garden City CC
No. 95 Quinton Goins (6’3”, 260) R-Fr. / Charles Town, WV
No. 96 Edward Vesterinen (6’3”, 284) R-Sr. / Helsinki, Finland
No. 97 Adam Tomczyk (6’3”, 265) R-Jr. / Long Beach, CA / Cerritos College
No. 98 Brandon Caesar (6’4”, 260) Fr. / Cleveland, OH
No. 99 Hammond Russell IV (6’3”, 308) R-Sr. / Dublin, OH
Bandits
No. 10 Braden Siders (6’2”, 243) R-Sr. / Thornton, CO / Wyoming
No. 18 Curtis Jones Jr. (6’4”, 231) So. / Huntington, WV
No. 45 MarShon Oxley (6’2”, 214) R-Jr. / South Central Los Angeles, CA / Hutchinson CC
No. 58 Keenan Eck (6’4”, 205) / Apple Valley, CA / Citrus CC
Linebackers
No. 12 John Lewis (6’2”, 244) R-Sr. / Canton, MS / UNLV
No. 15 Ben Cutter (6’0”, 225) Jr. / Denver, NC
No. 22 Mike Hastie (6’3”, 222) Fr. / Douglasville, GA
No. 30 Chase Wilson (6’1”, 230) R-Sr. / Arvada, CO / Colorado State
No. 32 Ben Bogle (6’1”, 216) R-Jr. / Ponte Vedra, FL / Southern Illinois
No. 33 Ashton Woods (6’3”, 225) R-Fr. / Marietta, GA / North Carolina
No. 35 Reid Carrico (6’2”, 229) R-Sr. / Ironton, OH / Ohio State
No. 36 Caden Biser (6’0”, 230) R-Sr. / Keyser, WV
No. 46 Cam Torbor (6’3”, 242) Fr. / Hoover, AL
Cornerbacks
No. 2 Devonte Golden-Nelson (5’11”, 183) R-Sr. / Memphis, TN / Memphis, Akron
No. 3 Michae Coats Jr. (5’10”, 180) Sr. / East Central CC, Nevada
No. 6 Jordan Scruggs (5’11”, 172) R-Sr. / Kansas City, MO / Central Missouri, Hutchinson CC, South Alabama
No. 16 Tyrence Crutcher (5’8”, 175) Sr. / Huntsville, AL / West Florida
No. 19 Nick Taylor (6’1”, 184) So. / Atlanta, GA / Appalachian State
No. 20 Keyshawn Robinson (5’11”, 191) So. / Ranson, WV
No. 23 Jason Chambers (5’11”, 193) Sr. / Charlotte, NC / NC Central, Appalachian State
No. 27 ChaMarryus Bomar (5’10”, 177) Fr. / Duncan, SC
No. 31 Dawayne Galloway Jr. (6’0”, 175) Fr. / Columbus, OH
No. 37 Jayden Bell (5’10”, 158) R-So. / Fort Lauderdale, FL
Safeties
No. 4 Jordan Walker (6’0”, 195) R-Sr. / Lafayette, AL / Chattanooga
No. 5 Fred Perry (5'11", 203) Sr. / Vienna, GA / Jacksonville State
No. 7 Israel Boyce (5’11”, 190) So. / Douglasville, GA
No. 8 Justin Harrington (6’3”, 217) R-Sr. / Raleigh, NC / Bakersfield CC, Oklahoma, Washington
No. 11 William Davis (5’10”, 193) R-Sr. / South Boston, VA / Virginia Union
No. 13 Derek Carter (5’10”, 181) R-Sr. / Birmingham, AL / Jacksonville State
No. 14 Kekoura Tarnue (6’0”, 199) R-Sr. / Monrovia, Liberia / Jacksonville State
No. 17 Zae Jennings (6’0”, 192) So. / Cincinnati, OH
No. 24 Darrian Lewis (5’9”, 198) R-Sr. / Akron, OH / Akron
No. 26 Jason Cross Jr. (6’1” 185) R-Fr. / Pittsburgh, PA
No. 28 Kaleb Gray (6’1”, 174) R-So. / Galveston, TX / Dodge City CC
No. 33 Julien Horton (6’0”, 175) Fr. / Abingdon, MD
No. 34 Chris Fileppo (6’4”, 205) Fr. / Doylestown, PA
Kickers
No. 25 Kade Hensley (5’10”, 190) R-Sr. / Johnson City, TN / Coastal Carolina
No. 42 RJ Kocan (5’10”, 225) R-Jr. / West Islip, NY
No. 48 Nate Flower (6’2”, 186) R-So. / Fairmont, WV
No. 99 Ethan Head (6’1”, 184) So. / Glen Ellyn, IL / Tulane
Punters
No. 41 Oliver Straw (6’2”, 209) Sr. / Melbourne, Australia
No. 47 Aidan Stire (6’0”, 185) Fr. / Morgantown, WV
Long Snappers
No. 38 Macguire Moss (6’1”, 226) R-Jr. / Batavia, IL
No. 53 Kaden Seller (6’3”, 253) R-Fr. / Hilliard, OH
