An Updated WVU WR Depth Chart Projection Following the Cam Vaughn News

West Virginia wide receivers Cam Vaughn and Jarel Williams announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Saturday, leaving the group with just two players who had a major role this past season — Rodney Gallagher and Jaden Bray. And to be frank, can we really count Bray since he only appeared in 1.5 games?

There are a ton of questions surrounding this group heading into 2026. What does the depth chart look like as of this morning? Here's my best guess.

* - needs waiver to be eligible.

WR (X): Jaden Bray*, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson

With Cam Vaughn now heading to the transfer portal, we're going to slide Jaden Bray over to the X for now. That is assuming, of course, that he gets a medical waiver, which he should. I mean, we've got NBA players going back to college for cripes' sake. They're going to have to get another big body who can stretch the field vertically, and when they do, we can move Bray back to the Z.

WR (SL): Kedrick Triplett, Rodney Gallagher III, Armoni Weaver, Cyrus Traugh, Greg Wilfred, Camden Pitchford

Nothing changes here. As I mentioned before, Triplett is a game-changer. He worked almost exclusively out of the slot in junior college and performed at an elite level, earning a reputation as one of the top JUCO receivers in the country. Gallagher will still have a role, it just may be reduced with the addition of Triplett.

WR (Z): Keon Hutchins, Christian Hamilton, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, Jordan McCants

With Bray now at the X, this bumps Keon Hutchins, the other top JUCO WR product, to the top of the list at the Z. He's got blazing speed and will immediately become one of the fastest receivers in the FBS. I think he's more than capable of starting and posting solid production right away. Christian Hamilton, who transferred in from North Carolina a year ago, has a ton of potential. He just needs more reps and experience, and he can develop into a solid rotational piece in 2026. Beyond those two, it'll be interesting to see who emerges as the third option.

