How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock in TBT Quarterfinals

Can the Mountaineer alums keep dancing? TV viewing information is provided below.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 16, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates a three-point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Mar 16, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) celebrates a three-point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Tonight, the West Virginia men's basketball alumni (Best Virginia) have a chance to do something for the first time in their existence - reach the Final Four of The Basketball Tournament.

Last week, Best Virginia took down Elite Nation 79-68 to take home the Charleston regional championship, marking the second time they've won a regional in this event. Before that, they scored victories over DuBois Dream and Herd That.

In the quarterfinals, they'll take on Shell Shock, aka the Maryland alumni. They are very fortunate to still be standing, winning their first-round game over Love Virginia by one. Round two was another close call, but they were able to take down Red Rose Thunder by three. In their regional final, they defeated NXT Era Elite, 68-62.

How to watch

TV: FS1

Tip time: 6 p.m. ET

Arena: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV

Shell Shock roster

Guards: Andre Fox, Anthony Tarke, Darryl Morsell, Eric Ayala, Keyon Voyles, Kyle Cardaci, Melo Trimble, Ronald March, Terrell Stoglin, Varun Ram, Xavier Green

Forwards: Jeff Allen, LG Gill

Centers: Diamond Stone

Best Virginia roster

Guards: Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)

Wings: Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)

Forwards: John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)

Centers: Eduardo Andre

