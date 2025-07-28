How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock in TBT Quarterfinals
Tonight, the West Virginia men's basketball alumni (Best Virginia) have a chance to do something for the first time in their existence - reach the Final Four of The Basketball Tournament.
Last week, Best Virginia took down Elite Nation 79-68 to take home the Charleston regional championship, marking the second time they've won a regional in this event. Before that, they scored victories over DuBois Dream and Herd That.
In the quarterfinals, they'll take on Shell Shock, aka the Maryland alumni. They are very fortunate to still be standing, winning their first-round game over Love Virginia by one. Round two was another close call, but they were able to take down Red Rose Thunder by three. In their regional final, they defeated NXT Era Elite, 68-62.
How to watch
TV: FS1
Tip time: 6 p.m. ET
Arena: Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV
Shell Shock roster
Guards: Andre Fox, Anthony Tarke, Darryl Morsell, Eric Ayala, Keyon Voyles, Kyle Cardaci, Melo Trimble, Ronald March, Terrell Stoglin, Varun Ram, Xavier Green
Forwards: Jeff Allen, LG Gill
Centers: Diamond Stone
Best Virginia roster
Guards: Kedrian Johnson, Jarrod West (Marshall/Louisville), James Reese V (North Texas/South Carolina)
Wings: Wesley Harris, Toby Okani, Isaiah Sanders (Fairmont State)
Forwards: John Flowers, Tre Mitchell, Will Vorhees (Notre Dame College), JD Weatherspoon (Toledo)
Centers: Eduardo Andre
