These Five WVU Players Deserve More Buzz Ahead of the 2025 Season
I truly feel for the West Virginia fans who usually don't spend a whole lot of time digging into the roster and just show up on gameday. They know the handful of players that make all of the big plays, and who the Mountaineers will need to count on, but identifying those players is going to be a difficult task even for the heavily invested fans with this year's totally flipped roster.
As fall camp rolls along, you'll hear a lot of the same names mentioned over and over again. Today, I'm giving you five names that may not get discussed a ton, but are worthy of some recognition and could quite possibly become one of those key playmakers that every fan knows.
RB Kannon Katzer
Will there be enough touches to get Katzer involved? One would think so as much as Rich Rodriguez likes to run the football, but it all comes down to Tye Edwards' eligibility, Diore Hubbard's development, and how much of a workload they want to give Jahiem White. The former Division II national champion rushed for over 1,000 yards last season at Ferris State, and is someone that can't go completely overlooked, even in a crowded running back room.
WR Jaden Bray
Doesn't Jaden Bray sort of feel like a forgotten piece in this offense? I understand why, though. He battled injuries last year, which limited how much he was able to play, and with all of the newcomers now in the fold, it's easy to forget about one of the few returning skill players on the offense. Last year, Bray had a phenomenal spring and followed that up with a strong showing in fall camp. He has big play ability, which he showcased on his two catches last season, both of which went for 44 yards. Cam Vaughn will almost certainly be WR1, but if Bray stays healthy, he could be the second or third-best option in the passing game.
DL Hammond Russell IV
I feel a breakout year coming for Hammond Russell IV. He's improved each and every year, which may not be as noticeable to the casual fan because he hasn't filled the stat sheet and has been on a bad defense. Russell can be a pest in the run game and showed flashes of being able to generate pressure, collecting three sacks last season. With better help around him, he'll be able to do more damage from the interior.
LB Chase Wilson
I hesitated putting Wilson on this list, mainly because I feel like the diehards know exactly who he is and the type of impact he will likely make. Still, I believe he's not getting as much recognition as he should. The guy is a tackling machine, racking up 205 stops, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions over his last two seasons at Colorado State. He's a fun watch. He's a vocal leader, helps guys get in the right spot, and doesn't mind talking a little junk. He cares deeply and plays 100 mph.
S Israel Boyce
There are approximately 700 transfers in the West Virginia secondary, many of whom have loads of experience. Okay, maybe not quite 700, but there's a bunch. Because of all the veterans in the safety group, he may not hold a massive role in 2025, but he could be a sneaky good depth piece or someone who ends up leapfrogging some of those veterans by season's end. He put some good things on tape in limited action a year ago and made 11 tackles.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock in TBT Quarterfinals
Former WVU Deputy AD Keli Zinn is in Line to Land Power Four Athletic Director Job
MAILBAG: Dividing Up QB Reps, Defensive Scheme, Underrated Players + More
Bryce Ford-Wheaton Shares Message After Receiving Gut-Wrenching News