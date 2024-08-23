Fans Voice Biggest Concern with WVU's Roster
It's hard to find a glaring weakness on West Virginia's 2024 football roster, mainly because there isn't one. At least on paper, that is. But there are certain spots on the roster that could be considered concerning to some degree.
For this week's fan poll, we asked which position group is the biggest concern heading into the season. Below, you'll find the poll results along with a little reasoning as to why I included the four groups as an option.
Wide Receiver - 9.9%
I knew this would receive the least amount of votes, but I was curious to see if anyone shared the same worry. This is a very talented group, no question about it. And no, I'm not doubting the receivers, so don't even let your mind go there. Experience is the one thing the core of this room - Hudson Clement, Traylon Ray, and Rodney Gallagher III - is missing. They should be able to win against press coverage more often, but it's not going to be a perfect product yet. It does help to have some older guys such as Jaden Bray, Justin Robinson, and Preston Fox to offset the youth.
Offensive Line - 15.5%
Although I'm a firm believer in the offensive line being rock solid again, there is naturally going to be a little doubt that creeps in when you lose guys like Zach Frazier and Doug Nester who were all-conference players and started several years for you. Brandon Yates is the key, in my opinion. If he can be an above average starting center then this group will be just fine and will be able to stick to its identity of running the ball effectively.
Defensive Line - 38.9%
The winner (or loser) of our poll is the defensive line. They are viewed as the weakest link and rightfully so. West Virginia only lost two key pieces from last year's nine-win team, both of which departed from the defensive line - Tomiwa Durojaiye (Florida State) and Mike Lockhart (SMU). Sean Martin, Edward Vesterinen, TJ Jackson, Fatorma Mulbah, and Hammond Russell IV are the five Jordan Lesley can count on, but they're going to need another one or two guys to step up and be solid rotational players. Asani Redwood has to be one of them.
Safety - 35.7%
The West Virginia defense has three safety spots - the cat, spear, and the traditional free safety. Aubrey Burks is moving to spear to give the Mountaineers more production out of that position and to get him closer to the action. The other two positions, though, are filled with unknowns. Will transfers Kekoura Tarnue (Jacksonville State) and Jaheem Joseph (Northwestern) be consistent enough along with Anthony Wilson? That seems to be Neal Brown's biggest issue on the defensive side of the ball - too much up and down out of the back end. The depth here is also a major cause for concern.
