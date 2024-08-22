Wyatt Milum Featured in CBS Sports' Top 151 Players in College Football
There's been a lot of talk about West Virginia losing center Zach Frazier to the NFL and how the offensive line unit won't be the same without him. While that may be true to some degree, this line still has a big piece returning on the left side in tackle Wyatt Milum.
According to Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports, Milum is the 100th-best player in all of college football.
"Milum was a dependable blind side blocker for the Mountaineers in 2023, yielding nine pressures and zero sacks. He's a solid run blocker as well. Another good season could be his last in Morgantown."
Milum wasn't just great in 2023, but 2022 as well. As head coach Neal Brown pointed out earlier in camp, it's been nearly two years since Milum has allowed a sack. Stacking another rock solid campaign this fall could raise his draft stock, potentially to the value of a first-round pick.
“The next step for Wyatt is being an elite pass protector off the edge," said offensive line coach Wyatt Milum. "That’s something that he’s got to continue to work at. When you got a player like Zach (Frazier) and Wyatt, you got to find ways to coach ‘em because they're really, really good at what they do. You got to find things for them to work on. It’s like if you’re a teacher in a classroom. You’ve got really gifted students and you got some students that struggle, you got to figure out how to teach them all. That’s what we’ve worked really hard at is having things for Wyatt to work on to get him to be that elite pass protector on 3rd and long off the edge."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Popular Media Personality Does a Complete 180 on West Virginia
WVU's History with Each of the Big 12's Newest Members
ESPN Predicts Lousy Bowl Destinations for WVU