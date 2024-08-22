The Pat McAfee Show is Coming to West Virginia
The big home opening weekend for the West Virginia Mountaineers just got bigger. Former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee just announced that his show, The Pat McAfee Show, will be live on campus next Friday. A special guest could find his way onto the set at some point, so keep your eyes out.
“Our show will be live in Morgantown, West Virginia next Friday right before Penn State tries to walk into Morgantown and get a win. Biggest home-opener for the West Virginia Mountaineer football team since 1998. Lot of years since somebody like Penn State tried to walk in. Opening weekend? You have got to be kidding me. They don’t even understand what these Morgantown faithful are going to be like. Our show’s live noon eastern. I think we’re going to be near the life science center building. It’s where the original stadium was in Morgantown, West Virginia. This all came together a little bit late, so some of the spots not necessarily great but that is a very easy to get to spot.”
On the morning of gameday, FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be on hand to do their version of ESPN's College GameDay prior to the Mountaineers and Nittany Lions kicking things off at 12 p.m. EST.
