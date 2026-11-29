It wasn't that long ago that West Virginia was 3-0 and leading Oklahoma State 14-3 in the biggest home game in years, Backyard Brawls aside. The energy at Milan Puskar Stadium was off the charts. The moment Mike Hawkins Jr. scooted into the end zone to take a two-score lead, I think everyone in that building was thinking the same thing: WVU is really back.

Well, things went sideways in the second half of that one, and that would only be the start of it. The Mountaineers lost three one-score games, two of which came down to the very end. WVU went from being one win away from being ranked to dropping seven of their last nine to end the year — a very disappointing season, to say the least.

But this year was solely impacted by having the worst defense in the country, and the worst WVU fans have seen maybe ever. Even a below-average defense would have been more than enough to help this team get eight wins, maybe nine. Maybe. A good defense? You'd be talking about this being a team contending for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

The Mountaineers are so much closer to where they want to be than they are to being a catastrophic mess, as some may feel. The offense is elite; the defense is atrocious. It's hard to create an elite unit on either side of the ball, so the fact that the offense is already there- well, you've already won half the battle. Now, it comes down to retention and then, of course, fixing the defense.

Speaking of retention, talks are still being held between Hawkins and WVU, but I wouldn't expect anything to get done this weekend, as I mentioned yesterday .

Why would Hawkins be interested in returning to WVU? I've been asked this by a few followers on X, and while I understand the concern/skepticism, here is what I would say...

It's a match made in Almost Heaven

Oct 17, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates with quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hawkins is the exact type of quarterback that Rich Rodriguez needs to run his offense. He's had a number of great players at that position over the years, from Shaun King, Woody Dantzler, Rashard Marshall, Pat White, Denard Robinson, Khalil Tate, Tyler Huff, etc., and, to be honest? Hawkins could end up being the best of them all.

I've heard so many folks say that Hawkins is a system QB, whatever that means. I've always fought back against that type of narrative, regardless of school, player, or scheme, because, uh, yeah, your QB should fit your system. I mean, that's kind of the whole point, right? That's why Nicco Marchiol is no longer here, and that's why Rich Rod went out and got Hawkins, rather than rolling with Scotty Fox Jr., who doesn't perfectly match up with his style of offense.

Just because you fit extremely well in a system doesn't mean that Hawkins can't be successful elsewhere. I guarantee that no matter what system he's in, he's going to produce. That is, assuming they don't misuse him.

The same can be said about the system. Just because Hawkins put up insane numbers in year one doesn't mean any dual-threat quarterback can. They have to be smart with the football, not be fazed by pressure, take hard coaching, and execute at a high level.

Debunking the narrative

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

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This offense, while it does need to be tweaked to show more of Hawkins's skill set, is designed to put the ball in the top playmaker's hands more than any other system in America. Sure, another school may have a similar setup and run him 8-10 times a game, but here he is the answer to the test.

Others may say that this system won't get him to the next level, and that's where I just completely disagree. Should there be more quick game involved? Yes. Should there be more pure dropbacks with progressions? Yes. But that can be easily added.

The narrative that a talented QB can't get to the NFL because they are in this offense is ridiculous. If you make the throws and do special things, the NFL will find you; it doesn't matter if it's Miami, West Virginia, Toledo, Youngstown State, or some D-II school. Putting up big numbers and making special plays happen in the Big 12 will definitely get the scouts' attention.

Familiarity is a good thing

WVU Athletics Communications

No one wants to hop from school to school, Hawkins included. The goal is to stay at West Virginia. Doing so would allow Hawkins to take another big step, which is wild to say after the year he just had. He is pretty damn close to mastery of the offense, and that's a wonderful place to be in compared to having to start over, regain the trust of a staff, and going elsewhere doesn't guarantee that it will be as smooth sailing. That's not me doubting him, either. It's more about doubting another school's staff and their ability not to screw it up.

Quite frankly, there are things this year that he would like to have back, just like every quarterback would. It just didn't seem like it, given how effective he was. But he would be the first to say there is room to grow, and having a full season and a second offseason under his belt in this system would allow him to make that leap.

It goes beyond the offense, though. It's also the people around you. Hawkins knows what Rich Rod, Rhett Rod, and Pat White are looking for. And as I've stated several times, Pat White is a big piece of this. The relationship that those two have forged has given WVU an advantage that other schools can't replicate.

Winning big is possible here

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

I understand why there is sort of this defeatist attitude from the fan base. Things haven't gone well here in a while, so why would an elite player want to stick around? Well, I already laid out much of that above, but it's also because Hawkins doesn't have to leave to win big.

Texas Tech is playing for the Big 12 title next week. They rank 113th nationally in total defense, and they are seven spots behind WVU in total offense.

It's not like the Mountaineers have to land 18-22 defensive players to flip the two-deep to become competitive. If they hit on four or five impactful players, it's already a substantially better product and one that allows you to play meaningful football next November.

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