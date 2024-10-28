"Fire Neal Brown" Billboards Are Up in Morgantown & It's Pathetic
Being frustrated with a coach is one thing. Voicing that frustration on social media is totally acceptable. But going as far as blasting someone on a billboard, calling for their firing? That’s crossing the line.
A group of West Virginia “fans” called the Wolfpack, the same group that attempted to fly a plane with a “Fire Neal Brown” banner before and during the Kansas State game a couple of weeks ago, has now purchased multiple billboards around Morgantown calling for WVU to move on from the head football coach.
A statement was provided on their website explaining the reasoning behind the decision to purchase the billboards.
“As a dedicated group of WVU alumni, fans, and donors, we know how much Mountaineer football means to all of us. We’ve shared countless unforgettable memories cheering on our team, win or lose. But the time has come for a change.
“It’s no secret that our football program has struggled in recent years. Declining performance, lack of competitiveness, and a general sense of dissatisfaction have left many of us feeling frustrated and disillusioned.
“That’s why we’ve formed FireNealBrown.org - a movement dedicated to seeing a new head coach hired at West Virginia University. We believe fresh leadership and a renewed vision are exactly what our beloved Mountaineers need to get back on track and reclaim our place among the elite teams in college football.
“To that end, we have placed signs declaring our message on multiple billboards in Morgantown. We hope you will think it over and realize the time is now to push for a new beginning for the football program we all grew up cheering for on so many Wild, Wonderful fall Saturdays.
"Let’s Go Mountaineers.”
I said this the week of the plane and banner nonsense - it is more damaging to the program and university than anything that takes place on the field on Saturdays. It's a waste of money because it solves absolutely nothing. That money could be directed to Country Roads Trust, the MAC, or even WVU Medicine Children's Hospital. Donating it to this cause is absurd.
When a recruit comes to town and sees the billboard, do you really think they're going to want to play at WVU? If the administration does make a head coaching change, does this group not realize how something like this could potentially push prospective candidates away?
Again, you can be upset with the product on the field, you can dish out his record vs. top 25 opponents, overall record, and the number of years it's been since WVU has been ranked, but this? It's heartless. Neal's family already has to deal with the normal backlash; they don't need to see signs throughout Morgantown that call for his firing.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mailbag: Defensive Play-Calling, Lack of Adjustments, Grading the Season + More
Neal Brown Evaluates Nicco Marchiol's First Start of the Season
Pat McAfee Wowed by Nicco Marchiol's Big Pass, Let's Kirk Herbstreit Hear It