Five More Players Have Been Added to WVU's Roster on College Football 26
The West Virginia fan base, who were hopeful to be able to play College Football 26 with the full roster, got a little bit closer to that on Thursday. In the game's recent update that five more WVU players were added to the game. The entire college football world got to start playing the popular video game on July 10th. Now, on August 21st, WVU fans have some new faces on their video game roster.
The players added were: WR Tyshawn Dues (68), OT Mickel Clay (71), EDGE Devin Grant (70), DT Taylor Brown (73), CB Dawayne Galloway Jr. (75). These players now join the rest of the WVU roster already in the game.
The hectic world that is college football has made it a bit more complex for EA to get the roster 100% correct at the release date. It actually could be classified as impossible. With the transfer portal, NIL deals, and many logistical challenges. EA continues to add players to the game as the season progresses. Some rosters in the game do have made-up players to help fill roster spots when a player wasn't able to get updated to the game yet.
As for WVU fans, the new era that is the return of Rich Rodriguez has added a ton of excitement. With that hype comes some expectations. Not many in the college football community truly have much expectation for Rich Rod and his team in 2025. Though reports out of fall camp have the fan base getting optimistic.
While the Big 12 isn't going to be easy for the Mountaineers to navigate in 2025. Rich Rod is confident in the roster he has. If WVU can get off to a 3-0 start against Robert Morris, Ohio, and Pitt, then maybe they could turn some heads. However, in the College Football 26 video game, WVU fans will try to take the new look Mountaineer squad all the way to the National Championship. WVU fans have to be happy to have five new faces added to their team in the game, although there are still several players missing.
