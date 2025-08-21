Who Gets Squeezed Out of WVU’s RB Rotation Now That Tye Edwards is Eligible?
At one point in fall camp (not all that long ago), there were some serious concerns about the depth of the West Virginia running back room. Guys like Kannon Katzer, Cyncir Bowers, and Clay Ash were banged up, Jaylen Knighton was ineligible, and Tye Edwards was waiting on a ruling from the NCAA and eventually had to take them to court.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez had no choice but to go out and add to the room with so few options available. He and his staff eventually landed Andre Devine, the son of Noel, and Tyler Jacklich, a transfer from Merced College, a junior college in California.
On Wednesday, Judge John Preston Bailey granted a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order to four West Virginia football players, allowing them to play in 2025, including Tye Edwards.
So, now that Edwards has been given the green light, how does this impact the other backs on the roster?
The impact
Well, for Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard, I don't believe it changes anything. Those two, in my opinion, are going to carry the bulk of the load early on in the season. It does, however, impact Devine, Jacklich, Cyncir Bowers, and Kannon Katzer, although Edwards is a completely different style of back from most of them.
Jacklich was brought in not only to have more depth, but also as insurance for the scenario in which Edwards was not cleared. His measurables and running style are very similar to Edwards's, so unless there are injuries in the room, he may not play much of a factor on offense.
Devine was probably not going to see the field on offense much anyway, but certainly not now with another body in the room. Even if Edwards had been denied eligibility, it would have been difficult for both Jacklich and Devine to catch up to speed and be ready for Week 1.
Odd man out
What I really think this boils down to is fewer touches/opportunities for one of Bowers/Katzer. One of them should still be able to factor into the rotation, but making room for both on top of White, Hubbard, and Edwards is challenging.
Before the addition of Jacklich, I pegged Katzer as a potential short-yardage option given his physicality and ability to hit the hole quickly. He's a no-nonsense guy who runs angry, so he would have made sense in that role, despite lacking the ideal size.
Early season plan
Assuming Edwards can get a few practices under his belt, I wouldn't be shocked to see him play in the season opener, even if it's just a handful of plays. In all reality, it's a glorified scrimmage against Robert Morris (with all due respect), so it's a chance for him to shake the cobwebs off and get his feet under him.
By the time the Backyard Brawl rolls around, we should see a healthy diet of the trio White, Hubbard, and Edwards, with Edwards handling more than just short-yardage stuff.
Projected RB Depth Chart
Jahiem White
Diore Hubbard
Tye Edwards
Cyncir Bowers
Kannon Katzer
Clay Ash
Tyler Jacklich
Andre Devine
