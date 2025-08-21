WVU’s Cornerback Group Could Boom or Bust — Here’s What You Need to Know
We have officially made our way to the back end of the West Virginia defense as we're in the homestretch of these preseason positional previews. Today, we take a look at the cornerback group, coached by Rod West.
If things click on all cylinders and the top-end guys have a smooth transition to Power Four football, this group could catch some by surprise. Consistency will be the key here. It can't just be big plays made or given up. The talent in this room is there, but they need to eliminate the number of chunk plays as the season goes.
Starters
Michael Coats Jr. - Big-time playmaker who could end up being a day two draft pick in the NFL next spring. Last year at Nevada, Coats led the nation in passes defended, locking up receivers on a weekly basis. Zac Alley should be able to do more in the front seven, knowing he can put Coats on an island.
Jordan Scruggs - The South Alabama transfer had an 81.1 grade by PFF last year, which would rank him tied for first among returning Big 12 corners. He tallied 69 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.
Next guys up
Jason Chambers - I went back and forth on Chambers and Scruggs; that's how close I believe they are. The App State product should see a bunch of playing time and has some familiarity in Morgantown with his former position coach at App, Rod West.
Devonte Golden-Nelson - Cal, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Tulane were some of the others in the mix for DGN before he picked WVU. During his career at Akron, Golden-Nelson logged 66 tackles, 10 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Battling for playing time
Nick Taylor - Like Chambers, Taylor comes to WVU from Appalachian State. As a true freshman in 2024, he made 10 tackles and had one pass breakup. He'll likely factor into the starting lineup in 2026, but this fall, he'll be more of a back-end of-the-rotation guy, who can contribute on special teams.
Tyrence Crutcher - Crutcher makes the jump from Division II, having spent last season at West Florida. Although he's entering what should be his final year of eligibility, he's going to have his work cut out for him to see the field (I think).
Developmental
Keyshawn Robinson - The Ranson, WV native saw action in 11 games last season as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. I thought the previous staff should have done him a favor and redshirted him rather than having zero impact on defense. Perhaps that happens this fall.
ChaMarryus Bomar - Bomar was previously committed to App State, but followed Rod West and his brother, wide receiver Armoni Weaver, to WVU. He posted 27 tackles, five interceptions (two returned for a TD), and four passes defended as a senior.
Dawayne Galloway Jr. - A young, talented true freshman who has a bright future and projects to be a multi-year starter. This fall will be more about filling out his frame and learning from a bevy of seniors.
Jayden Bell - The former walk-on redshirted in 2023 and did not see any action in 2024. He could play on special teams this fall, but I don't see a path to playing time at corner.
Projected Cornerback
Depth Chart
Michael Coats Jr.
Jordan Scruggs
Jason Chambers
Devonte Golden-Nelson
Nick Taylor
Tyrence Crutcher
Keyshawn Robinson
Jayden Bell
Dawayne Galloway Jr.
ChaMarryus Bomar
