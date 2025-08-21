Mountaineers Now

ESPN FPI Predicts Red-Hot Start for WVU Before Fizzling Out to End the Season

Most Mountaineer fans would take this result in year one.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University running back Jahiem White.
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
You've heard and read about our predictions; now it's time to do our annual check-in on the computer projections the ESPN FPI has for West Virginia in 2025.

What the ESPN FPI says for each game (% = WVU's chance to win)

8/30 vs. Robert Morris - 99.1%

9/6 at Ohio - 63.9%

9/13 vs. Pitt - 56%

9/20 at Kansas - 19.9%

9/27 vs. Utah - 50.9%

10/3 at BYU - 18.5%

10/18 at UCF - 33.1%

10/25 vs. TCU - 43.7%

11/1 at Houston - 50.7%

11/8 vs. Colorado - 53%

11/15 at Arizona State - 16.3%

11/29 vs. Texas Tech - 44.2%

The game the FPI should have the Mountaineers favored in

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

at UCF - I don't care if this game was played on the moon, West Virginia will come out on top. The Knights are going to have one heck of a time in 2025, and although they're in a similar situation to WVU, it's not exactly a Spider-Man meme situation. UCF was still trying to accumulate Big 12-caliber depth with Gus Malzahn and now just hit the reset button.

The game the FPI should have the Mountaineers as the underdog

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sideline during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

vs. Utah - Look, I get it's at home and Utah is coming east, which is always a tough travel in football for whatever reason. But Kyle Whittingham always has a stingy defense, and that typically travels well. The offense with OC Jason Beck and QB Devon Dampier should be much improved, making the Utes a legitimate threat to compete for a Big 12 title.

Overall thoughts

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

If we go based on their chances to win each game, WVU would go 6-6 with a win over Pitt. Can you really call that a disappointment in year one? I don't think so. Taking down a talented Utah team would also help provide optimism for the future. For the first time in years, I largely agree with the FPI's preseason predictions. The two games I listed above are the only ones I see as being wrong.

The FPI predicted WVU to go 6-6 last season and hit it right on the head, although they got some games wrong. Predicting a 6-6 record with a new staff and over 70 newcomers says a lot about the strength of the team they built over the offseason and the confidence the computers have in Rich Rodriguez.

