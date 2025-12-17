Five Players WVU Fans May Not Know Yet Who Could Make a Difference in 2026
In this story:
For the second straight year, West Virginia will have a rather large roster turnover. The team graduated over 40 seniors and will, of course, have to replace those who are leaving the program via the transfer portal.
Much of that help will come from outside of the building, but there are a handful of players on the roster who could climb their way up the depth chart in 2026, assuming they don't enter the portal next month.
WR Christian Hamilton
Hamilton got a little burn toward the end of the season, playing in each of the team's final three games of the season. He hauled in two catches for 25 yards against Colorado and saw a few snaps on special teams against Arizona State and Texas Tech. He transferred in last year from North Carolina, where he caught seven passes for 159 yards and a score in his redshirt freshman campaign. I currently have him projected as the No. 3 option at the Z spot, but with a strong offseason, he could play his way into the rotation.
DL Taylor Brown
Brown played in just one game, seeing very limited action against Robert Morris. Coming out of high school, he was the Mountaineers' highest-rated commit in the 2025 recruiting class, but he needed this past season to develop and fill out his frame. He's got a quick first step, powerful hands, and is as athletic as all get out.
DL Wilnerson Telemaque
Telemaque was one of the kids I was really high on in the 2025 signing class, and even after not seeing any playing time this past fall, I still am. He came in a little light, and since he's going to play with his hand in the dirt, he needed a year in the weight room, just like the aforementioned Brown. As a senior at Miami Northwestern, where he played for Teddy Bridgewater, he recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss in just eight games.
LB Cam Torbor
A big (6'3", 240 lbs), athletic backer who needs experience more than anything. He only played two years of high school football, so I wouldn't have the expectation that he'll be a big-time playmaker in 2026, but he can certainly play his way into a contributing role. Runs better than anyone currently in that linebacker room, which helps him chase down the ball on the opposite side of the field. Also has a couple of tools in his pass rushing bag.
CB Dawayne Galloway Jr.
Highly coveted recruit out of high school who received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and several others. He has elite speed and elite coverage skills, not allowing a single touchdown pass in his senior season. In eight of those games, quarterbacks never threw it his way once.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride Poised to Cash in With a $530K Payday
WVU's 2027 Class in Position for Great Start with Elite RB Already in the Fold
WVU Is Making a Push for 2027 QB William Wood After a Monster 2025 Season
What Big 12 First Year Coaching Results Say About the Pressure Facing Ross Hodge
Why WVU is Likely to Add Another Running Back Through the Transfer Portal
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_