Five Players WVU Fans May Not Know Yet Who Could Make a Difference in 2026

For the second straight year, West Virginia will have a rather large roster turnover. The team graduated over 40 seniors and will, of course, have to replace those who are leaving the program via the transfer portal.

Much of that help will come from outside of the building, but there are a handful of players on the roster who could climb their way up the depth chart in 2026, assuming they don't enter the portal next month.

WR Christian Hamilton

WVU Athletics Communication

Hamilton got a little burn toward the end of the season, playing in each of the team's final three games of the season. He hauled in two catches for 25 yards against Colorado and saw a few snaps on special teams against Arizona State and Texas Tech. He transferred in last year from North Carolina, where he caught seven passes for 159 yards and a score in his redshirt freshman campaign. I currently have him projected as the No. 3 option at the Z spot, but with a strong offseason, he could play his way into the rotation.

DL Taylor Brown

West Virginia University defensive lineman Taylor Brown | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Brown played in just one game, seeing very limited action against Robert Morris. Coming out of high school, he was the Mountaineers' highest-rated commit in the 2025 recruiting class, but he needed this past season to develop and fill out his frame. He's got a quick first step, powerful hands, and is as athletic as all get out.

DL Wilnerson Telemaque

WVU Athletics Communication

Telemaque was one of the kids I was really high on in the 2025 signing class, and even after not seeing any playing time this past fall, I still am. He came in a little light, and since he's going to play with his hand in the dirt, he needed a year in the weight room, just like the aforementioned Brown. As a senior at Miami Northwestern, where he played for Teddy Bridgewater, he recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss in just eight games.

LB Cam Torbor

West Virginia University linebacker Cam Torbor | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

A big (6'3", 240 lbs), athletic backer who needs experience more than anything. He only played two years of high school football, so I wouldn't have the expectation that he'll be a big-time playmaker in 2026, but he can certainly play his way into a contributing role. Runs better than anyone currently in that linebacker room, which helps him chase down the ball on the opposite side of the field. Also has a couple of tools in his pass rushing bag.

CB Dawayne Galloway Jr.

WVU Athletic

Highly coveted recruit out of high school who received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, and several others. He has elite speed and elite coverage skills, not allowing a single touchdown pass in his senior season. In eight of those games, quarterbacks never threw it his way once.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride Poised to Cash in With a $530K Payday

WVU's 2027 Class in Position for Great Start with Elite RB Already in the Fold

WVU Is Making a Push for 2027 QB William Wood After a Monster 2025 Season

What Big 12 First Year Coaching Results Say About the Pressure Facing Ross Hodge

Why WVU is Likely to Add Another Running Back Through the Transfer Portal