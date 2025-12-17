What Big 12 First Year Coaching Results Say About the Pressure Facing Ross Hodge

It hasn't been the start to the season that anyone envisioned for the West Virginia Mountaineers in year one of the Ross Hodge era.

While things could certainly be worse, they've missed out on several opportunities to cash in on quality wins, particularly in games against Clemson and Ohio State, where they had a double-digit lead in the second half.

A matchup against Mississippi Valley State (1-9) stands between WVU and the start of Big 12 Conference play, and from there on out, there are no gimmes. To make the NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers are probably going to have to finish no worse than .500 in league play, which would put them at 18-13 on the season.

So, how have recent Big 12 hires fared in their first year in the league? Well, there's a wide range, as you would expect, but the expectations for Hodge are much higher than you would probably think... that is, if he wants to have similar success as his peers.

Recent Big 12 hires in year one

TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State (2021-22): 22-13 (7-11), 11th in Big 12

Jerome Tang, Kansas State (2022-23): 26-10 (11-7), 3rd in Big 12

Grant McCasland, Texas Tech (2023-24): 23-11 (11-7), 3rd in Big 12

Darian DeVries, West Virginia (2024-25): 19-13 (10-10), 7th in Big 12

Steve Lutz, Oklahoma State (2024-25): 17-18 (7-13), 12th in Big 12

Kevin Young, BYU (2024-25): 26-10 (14-6), 3rd in Big 12

Four of the six coaches finished in seventh place in the league or higher, three of which finished in third. Considering how WVU has played against high majors this season (1-4), we're probably looking at TJ Otzelberger and Darian DeVries as the ceiling for Hodge here in year one.

Otzelberger beat just one top-25 Big 12 team in his first year in Ames, but lost narrowly to Kansas and Baylor. DeVries, as you all know, had a pair of big-time wins over Kansas and Iowa State. I'm not sure this year's team is built to take down the Jayhawks or Cyclones, but if they can keep their head above water early in conference play, finishing .500 or better will certainly be in play with a lighter slate down the stretch.

Mountaineer fans are frustrated with Hodge, but the reality is he's not going anywhere. He's going to be given time to build this program back up, and he should. That said, there is pressure on him to be successful in his first season so that he earns the trust of not only the fan base but the donors as well.

