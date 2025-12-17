WVU Is Making a Push for 2027 QB William Wood After a Monster 2025 Season

Here in a couple of weeks, the West Virginia coaching staff will be looking to bring in transfer quarterbacks for a visit, hoping to land someone who can compete with Scotty Fox Jr. for the starting job in 2026.

In the meantime, their focus is on evaluating the talent in the 2027 recruiting class and forming relationships with those they feel are a fit at WVU. On Monday, the staff extended an offer to '27 quarterback William Wood (6'1", 205 lbs) of Xaverian Brothers in Westwood, Massachusetts.

"I’m hyped for this offer," Wood told West Virginia On SI. "Excited to get out on campus. Also am excited about the direction of the program, and I want to get out and go see it."

Wood says he and the staff are working on getting a visit date set up, and that could take place as early as late January or early spring.

"The talks have been good. It has just started to heat up, but all of the coaches seem like good people. They’ve been transparent throughout the process, which has been nice."

WVU has been in contact with Wood for a while now, showing him love since last summer when they sent him a bunch of handwritten letters from over a dozen coaches. One of which was from his lead recruiter, quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez, which read, "Will, you're a heck of a player. We need you here in Morgantown! Watch how the Mountaineers play this fall, it's perfect for you!"

As of today, West Virginia is one of four Power Four schools to have offered Wood, the others being Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest. He also holds offers from Coastal Carolina, Delaware, East Carolina, Harvard, Rhode Island, UConn, and UMass.

This past season, Wood posted some unreal numbers en route to a state title, throwing for 2,828 yards and 42 touchdowns to just one interception. He also added another 440 yards and four touchdowns with his legs.

