Change is coming for WVU football.

From about the midway point of the season (i.e., the Arizona game), it has felt inevitable, really. The Mountaineers simply can't continue with the group they have leading the defensive side of the ball — not when you are the 137th-ranked defense in the country — the worst in all of Power Four.

Rich Rodriguez has hinted at this upcoming change several times if you listened closely to his press conferences throughout the week or after a game. But on Saturday night, there wasn't much hinting going on. It was clear and obvious.

"Well, as soon as possible," Rodriguez said when asked about a timeframe for fixing the defense. "But I want to make sure I take a couple days. I know there's certain areas that are pretty obvious need fixed, but there's others that maybe everybody doesn't know. It's not like I just woke up today. I evaluate everything every day. I've done this long enough that I know what it's supposed to look like, what we're supposed to do, and I will work my tail off till I get that done. And I know what needs to be done. I've got support to get it done, and I'm going to get it fixed."

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Personnel-wise, there are going to be guys that they want to bring back to further their development and perhaps improve with better coaching and a scheme that is not too complex to understand. But when the defense was as bad as it was, it's not just coaching, although it was a big part of the downfall this year; it's the talent, too.

“Let me put it this way: I know how to fix it to make it close," Rodriguez stated. "That team (Utah) and one other game where we stunk a couple weeks ago was embarrassing, but outside of that, every other game, it's right there.

"But we got to evaluate everything. We're going to—I know some of the stuff's obvious that needs to get fixed, right? But even on offense, there's some things that we could get a whole lot better at. That's the exciting part. We got to get the pieces there. But you hope everybody comes back, and the retention part of it. It's not like we got everybody under contract for the next couple years that we want. We're going to try to get everybody under contract that we want, but that's the nature of it.

Zac Alley is in year two of a three-year contract, so there will be a buyout involved. All of his assistants, however, are on one-year deals, meaning they are technically free agents, and West Virginia wouldn't have to worry about a bunch of buyouts in that regard as well.

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