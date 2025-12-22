How to watch West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

After a long hiatus, the West Virginia Mountaineers will return to the floor tonight in Morgantown for some holiday hoops against Mississippi Valley State. This will mark the final game of non-conference play.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (8-4) vs. Mississippi Valley State (1-11)

Date/Time: Monday, December 22nd, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Players to Watch:

G Michael James (MSVS): James is really the only playmaker West Virginia has to be concerned with, with all due respect to the rest of the team. So far this season, he's averaging 20.6 points on 45% shooting from the floor and 36% from three-point range.

C Harlan Obioha (WVU): It's been a struggle for the big man recently, having not scored more than five points in a game since the Backyard Brawl, which is now over a month ago. Yes, it's a tune-up game, but it could help Obioha get back on track.

This one could get ugly and ugly in a hurry. West Virginia is currently favored by 41.5 points over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State is rated No. 365 out of 365 schools by KenPom, meaning they are officially the worst team in all of Division I college basketball. The over/under is sitting at 137.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

