West Virginia Gains Portal Pledge from Ex-Coastal Carolina Defensive Lineman

Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (6'5", 243 lbs) has just announced his commitment to West Virginia, giving the Mountaineers more depth up front.

The Atlanta, Georgia, native spent the first two years of his career at Louisiana Tech before following his defensive coordinator, Jeremiah Johnson — a name WVU considered a year ago before hiring Zac Alley — to Coastal Carolina.

In his only season with the Chants, Durham-Campbell totaled 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss. 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

Durham-Campbell will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Offense: QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), WR TaRon Francis (LSU). OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming).

Defense: DL Ezekiel Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Jaire Rawlison (Kent State), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), S Jacob Bradford (LSU).

Specialists: P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy (Western Kentucky).

