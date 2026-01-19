Did the Transfer Portal Make West Virginia Better? Position-by-Position Grades

There could be a few more pieces in play for West Virginia in the transfer portal, but most of the movement is now behind us. So, how exactly did the Mountaineers fare in the portal?

I'll go position-by-position, recapping what West Virginia gained and lost while giving a grade for how they made out at each spot.

Quarterback: C+

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) warms up before the game against the Texas Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Additions: Michael Hawkins Jr.

Subtractions: Jaylen Henderson, Nicco Marchiol, Khalil Wilkins

Henderson never really factored into the future, and Wilkins is a long way away from being someone who could start regularly at the Power Four level. Marchiol wasn't a perfect fit in Rodriguez's offense, and while it could've worked, the ceiling of Scotty Fox Jr. and Michael Hawkins Jr. is much higher. Because there's still so much uncertainty with the two young quarterbacks, I can't give the group too high a grade.

Running Back: C

Jax State's Cam Cook tries to evade the tackle of Kennesaw State's Alexander Ford during the C-USA Championship at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama December 5, 2025. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Cam Cook

Subtractions: Clay Ash, Cyncir Bowers, Tye Edwards, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, Kannon Katzer, Jahiem White

Yes, West Virginia added the nation's leading rusher, but that's it as far as the portal is concerned (so far). Behind him, WVU has a JUCO transfer (Martavious Boswell) and four incoming true freshmen. I love Amari Latimer's potential, but having another veteran with Division I experience would be ideal.

Fullback: A

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kayden Luke (30) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additions: Kayden Luke

Subtractions: Colin McBee (?)

McBee is not currently listed on the WVU football roster, signaling he is no longer with the team. I'm still working to confirm that, so for now, we'll label him as a subtraction. Luke comes in from Arizona and gives WVU a big body in the backfield (255 lbs) who loves to hit, get after people, and plow the way for running backs. This is exactly what Rich Rod set out to get.

Wide Receiver: B-

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additions: DJ Epps, TaRon Francis, John Neider, Prince Strachan

Subtractions: Tyshawn Dues, Rodney Gallagher, Christian Hamilton, Jordan McCants, Oran Singleton Jr., Cam Vaughn, Jarel Williams

West Virginia lost Cam Vaughn, who was really the only big loss. I like the tools each of the four newcomers brings to the table; however, there are a lot of question marks. Epps has one solid year of production at Troy, Francis was a highly coveted recruit a year ago but has no experience, Neider has one year of production at UConn, and Strachan posted okay numbers at Boise before being buried on the depth chart at USC. The thing that is keeping this grade from being in the C range is the potential of this group.

Tight End: B

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson tight end Josh Sapp (5) before the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game with the University of Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: - Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard - Imagn Images

Additions: Cam Ball, Josh Sapp

Subtractions: Noah Braham

WVU swapped out a guy who hadn't produced for two veterans who have some game experience and have caught some passes. Neither Ball nor Sapp are gamechangers, but they did what they needed to do in the room: create depth and add experience around Ryan Ward and the trio of youngsters coming in.

Offensive Line: A

Jacksonville State Athletics

Additions: Carsten Casady, Amare Grayson, Cameron Griffin, Wes King, Devin Vass

Subtractions: Xavier Bausley, Ethan Chill, Mickel Clay, Jude Edwards, Donovan Haslam, Brandon Homady, Robby Martin, Wyatt Minor, Cooper Young

Is it perfect? Probably not. Is it a top three or so unit in the Big 12? Also probably not. So, that's why I'm holding back from an A+ grade. Still, the floor and ceiling of this group are much, much higher. They showed the door to a bunch of guys who were never going to factor into the rotation here and replaced them with high-quality Group of Five talent and someone who has Big 12 experience (Devin Vass.) This is a much better portal haul than a year ago, where the starting left guard was a former walk-on at Tulsa and didn't play a ton, and the starting right guard never saw playing time on offense, so flipped over to defense the year before he came to Morgantown.

Edge Rusher: A-

Tobi Haastrup

Additions: David Afogho, Ezekiel Durham-Campbell, Tobi Haastrup, Harper Holloman

Subtractions: Keenan Eck, Curtis Jones Jr., MarShon Oxley

I know the loss of Curtis Jones Jr. stings for fans because he was a promising young player, but also because he's a West Virginia native. But they added a really talented trio of veterans who can compete for playing time right away, while also snagging Haastrup, a former top recruit of Oregon's who has most of his eligibility remaining and could develop into a star. I'm not sure what this group's ceiling is, but they have improved greatly.

Defensive Line: D

Will LeBlanc

Additions: Will LeBlanc

Subtractions: Quinton Goins, Asani Redwood, Hammond Russell IV, Elijah Simmons, Adam Tomczyk

You can't fix everything in one offseason, especially when you have as many holes as this team does. I'm somewhat surprised by the Russell move, as I thought he would have been a good veteran to have around. Outside of that, they didn't really lose much here. The problem is that they're going into next season banking on the development of Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, and Brandon Caesar. That's a ton of youth. Perhaps the additions of the JUCO signees, K.J. Henson and Jaylen Thomas, shore things up.

Linebacker: C

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) is stopped by Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) on a kickoff return in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additions: Jason Hall, Malachi Hood, Isaiah Patterson, Tyler Stolsky

Subtractions: Jackson Biser, Ben Bogle, Mike Hastie, Caleb Nuhi-Yandall

West Virginia certainly has more playable depth with each of the four newcomers expected to have a role on defense. Bogle was the only departure that stung a little, and his decision was a surprise. Stolsky is the dude amongst this crop of transfers and should slide right into a starting role. Patterson needs to develop, Hall is making the jump up from FCS, and Hood was inconsistent last season at Illinois.

Cornerback: B-

Sep 20, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Geimere Latimer II (1) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Additions: Chams Diagne, Maliek Hawkins, Geimere Latimer, Jaire Rawlison

Subtractions: Dawayne Galloway Jr., BJ Hendrickson III, Jordan Scruggs

I went back-and-forth here between a C+ and B-, to be honest. I gave them the benefit of the doubt because they added experience, length, and a pair of young guys in Hawkins and Rawlison who could grow into quality Big 12 players. If Diagne (6'4", 200 lbs) elevates his play, the Mountaineers may have a hidden gem here. They really need him and Latimer to produce, or this group could be in trouble.

Safety: B

LSU Athletics

Additions: Jacob Bradford, Andrew Powdrell, Kamari Wilson

Subtractions: Israel Boyce, Jason Cross, William Davis, Chris Fileppo, Kaleb Gray, Julien Horton, Zae Jennings, Matthias Squire

Fileppo and Boyce would have been nice pieces to have around for depth; however, I understand their decisions to leave. What's not mentioned here is the additions of Matt Sieg and Da'Mare Williams (JUCO product), who signed back in December. Keeping it with the portal moves, though, I like the duo of Wilson and Bradford a lot. Wilson has Power Four experience and brings a level of physicality to this defense that is sorely needed, especially with the departure of Fred Perry. Bradford will have a shot to see some playing time early, but may be more of a down-the-road starter. We'll see.

Specialists: A

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams kicker Bryan Hansen (83) punts the ball away in the third quarter against the UNLV Rebels at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Additions: P Bryan Hansen, K Jack Cassidy, K Peter Notaro

Subtractions: K Ethan Head, P Aidan Stire

Cassidy is someone who will actually put the ball in the end zone, doing so on over 70% of his kickoff attempts last year at Western Kentucky. He's got a big leg, and if he were to share time with Notaro, he'd be their long-range option, I'd have to imagine. He went 3/3 on field goals in 2025, two of which were 50 yards or more. Bryan Hansen was the top punter in the portal, who averaged 47.9 yards per punt.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ex-West Virginia QB Khalil Wilkins Reveals Transfer Destination

MAILBAG: Long-Term Portal Bets, Ceiling & Floor, New O-Line's Potential + More

Rich Rodriguez Adds Bruising Arizona Fullback Kayden Luke to WVU Backfield

WVU Adds Villanova Linebacker Jason Hall from Transfer Portal

What Each New WVU Transfer is Rated on the College Football 26 Video Game